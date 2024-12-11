Beyoncé: “I Can’t Believe That’s My Baby”—Watch Her & Blue Ivy Talk “Mufasa” on Good Morning America

We’re still not over Blue Ivy Carter’s dazzling metallic look at the “Mufasa: The Lion King” premiere yesterday! The 12-year-old made her big-screen debut as the voice of Kiara, and with her mum Beyoncé, dad Jay–Z, and grandma Tina Knowles, it was definitely a night to remember.

In an exclusive for Good Morning America, we got a sweet behind-the-scenes peek at Blue as she recorded her lines for the movie. She shared her excitement, saying, “If I told my younger self that I was in a movie, I’d never believe myself. It’s such an amazing experience, and everybody that is a part of this is so helpful and supportive.”

Beyoncé couldn’t hide her pride when talking about her daughter’s milestone. “Seeing Blue as Kiara and hearing her voice come out of that character… give me a second, cause I can’t believe that’s my baby,” she said. “That’s so amazing. I’m so proud of her. She did such a beautiful job, and I can’t believe how natural she is. I’m proud she’s going to represent so many young brown girls around the world.”

From the recording studio to the red carpet, Blue Ivy’s journey has been unforgettable. She looked every bit the star in a matching metallic gold gown alongside Beyoncé, making their entrance one for the books. See more of their show-stopping premiere looks here.

Don’t miss the exclusive behind-the-scenes clip of Beyoncé and Blue Ivy in action for “Mufasa: The Lion King” below