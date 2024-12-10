Blue Ivy’s Golden Look is Giving Young Regal Energy at the “Mufasa: The Lion King” Premiere

Connect with us

Published

2 hours ago

 on

It’s not every day we see a young star like Blue Ivy take the spotlight, however at the “Mufasa: The Lion King” premiere, that’s exactly what happened. The 12-year-old made her debut as the voice of Kiara in the animated prequel, and it was clear this was her moment to shine.

Accompanied by her mum Beyoncé, they both looked glamourous on the red carpet, stunning in metallic gold gowns. Beyoncé’s dress was bold and artistic, with intricate circular details and a high slit that added some drama. Blue Ivy, on the other hand, shone in her strapless ball gown, a perfect match to her mum’s regal aesthetic. Together, they were the epitome of chic and style.

Beyoncé was every bit the proud mum, soaking up her daughter’s big night. On Instagram, she shared her joy, writing:

My gorgeous baby girl. This is your night. You worked hard and you did such a beautiful job as the voice of Kiara. Your family could not be prouder. Keep shining.

See more photos of Beyoncé and Blue Ivy from the premiere

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija Style (@bellanaijastyle)

 

 

