Get the Scoop on Elysian Reverie: Dreams by the Water Fashion Experience

Lagos recently hosted an anticipated event, “Elysian Reverie: Dreams by the Water,” a fashion experience held at the exclusive Lagos Jetski Club, this captivating event, curated by the talented Isi Atagamen Sakalis, blended fashion and nature, offering guests an unforgettable experience. Organised by Bzz&Herz PR Agency, the event was supported by some of the most prestigious brands, including The Macallan, Lagos Jetski Club, L’Oreal, Insigna Media, and Fashion Evo, ensuring that every detail radiated elegance, luxury, and sophistication.

Isi Atagamen Sakalis, also known for her remarkable role as the Creative Director of the just-concluded African Fashion Week Nigeria 2024, has solidified her position as one of Nigeria’s top designers with this latest collection. On December 7th, 2024, she held an off-site show to officially launch her new collection, Dreams by the Water. The event was a reflection of Isi’s vision for the future of fashion, blending her innovative designs with a deep, soulful connection to nature.

The evening at the Lagos Jetski Club drew a star-studded crowd, including Former Presidential Adviser, Senator Florence Ita Giwa, Honourable Minister of Arts, Culture, Tourism and the Creative Economy, Rt. Hon Folarunsho Coker, Former Presidential Aspirant, Khadija Okunnu-Lamidi; and a representative team from L’Oreal Professional Paris and The Macallan, alongside a distinguished gathering of fashion icons, art lovers, tastemakers, and media. As the event began, guests were greeted with a glamorous red carpet reception, setting the tone for an unforgettable night at the beautiful waterfront location.

Isi Atagamen Sakalis, the visionary behind the Dreams by the Water collection, spoke passionately about the inspiration behind her creations. She explained that the collection draws from the essence of water, celebrating women who embody its strength, freedom, and beauty. According to Isi, “Dreams by the Water” honours the resilience and grace of women, embodying the fluidity, beauty, and strength that water represents. These sentiments set the stage for a runway show that would showcase pieces reflecting those powerful themes.

The runway show unfolded with models strutting down the catwalk in breathtaking pieces that seemed to flow like water. The collection blended timeless craftsmanship with ethereal elegance, with fabrics moving effortlessly, capturing the tranquil yet powerful essence of water. A highlight of the evening came when Isi Atagamen Sakalis took center stage to create an original design live, transforming a plain outfit into a stunning piece of art, further illustrating the creativity and originality behind the collection.

The event was further elevated by a live orchestra performance during the runway show. Guests were captivated by the harmonious blend of music and fashion, with the orchestra perfectly complementing the fluidity of the designs. Many attendees expressed their admiration for the unique experience, noting that the orchestra’s performance added an enchanting and dramatic flair to the entire runway experience, making it one of the night’s most memorable moments.

The evening was hosted by Grand Prince Ita, who brought his trademark wit and elegance to the event. His presence added a regal touch, keeping the guests entertained and engaged throughout the night.

As the night came to a close, Isi Atagamen Sakalis expressed her gratitude to the guests, sponsors, and partners who helped make the event such a success. All the exquisite pieces from the Dreams by the Water collection are now available for purchase. To place an order, send a message to @isiatagamenofficial on Instagram.

The organisers would like to thank its esteemed sponsors, the evening was said to be a testament to the transformative power of collaboration, to celebrate art, culture, and women’s fluid beauty.

