RewardClan Launches “Best SMBs/SMEs to Work With” Campaign: Apply Now for 2024 Recognition

Attention all business owners: the spotlight is on, and the time to shine has arrived!

RewardClan, one of the leading platforms dedicated to celebrating workplace excellence, has officially launched its “Best SMBs/SMEs to Work With” Campaign, designed to recognize and celebrate small and medium-sized businesses that set the gold standard in rewarding employees, partners, and vendors.

This campaign is your chance to highlight your business as a leader in purpose-driven success and inclusivity.

Why Does This Matter?

Small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs/SMEs) play a critical role in the economy. Did you know that -SMBs alone account for over 90% of businesses and employ nearly 70% of the workforce? Despite their undeniable impact, these businesses often face systemic challenges that keep them from being fully recognized and celebrated.

RewardClan is here to change that narrative. By shining a spotlight on businesses that create exceptional workplaces and partnerships, this campaign is about elevating the businesses that prioritize people and purpose.

Why Should You Apply?

Imagine the doors that could open when your business is recognized as one of the best to work with in 2024. From attracting top talent and loyal customers to forging valuable partnerships, the benefits of being part of this campaign are endless.

This is your opportunity to:

Gain nationwide recognition as a rewarding workplace and partner.

Showcase your commitment to inclusivity, innovation, and employee well-being.

Inspire others to follow your lead in creating meaningful and impactful work environments.

The best part? It’s completely FREE to apply and only takes a few minutes to get started.

How to Get Involved

Becoming a part of this movement is easy:

Visit the RewardClan website here

Complete the quick form to tell us what makes your business exceptional.

Submit your application, and let us take care of the rest.

Once approved, your business could be celebrated as one of the Best SMBs/SMEs to Work With in 2024, earning recognition as an industry leader.

About RewardClan

RewardClan is a transformative partner in helping businesses thrive. By providing tools and insights to recognize and reward employees, partners, and customers, RewardClan empowers organizations to build stronger teams, foster lasting loyalty, and amplify their impact.

Here’s how RewardClan can revolutionize your business:

Team Performance Leaderboard: Track and reward your employees as they hit their targets, keeping them motivated and aligned with your company goals.

Customer RewardWheel: Offer exciting incentives like discounts, free products, or bonus perks to drive customer loyalty and engagement.

Valuable Insights: Every reward claim collects actionable data, helping you fine-tune future strategies for maximum impact.

Whether you’re a startup or a growing company, RewardClan offers flexible plans to suit the needs of different organizations, from starting small with the free option to unlocking the full potential of premium features for as little as ₦5,900/month, ₦15,950/quarter (12% OFF), or ₦56,650/year (20% OFF).

Don’t Miss This Opportunity

2024 is the year to celebrate businesses that lead with purpose, inclusion, and excellence. If you believe your company is creating an exceptional workplace and building rewarding partnerships, now’s the time to get recognized.

Try RewardClan for free today! Visit RewardClan today and apply for the Best SMBs/SMEs to Work With Campaign. Together, let’s celebrate the businesses that are driving success, inspiring others, and making a difference in the lives of their employees and partners.

Want to book a demo?

Email: [email protected] or [email protected]

or Call the Head of Partnerships: Blessing Ubani +234 903 060 9389

Schedule a demo directly: Book a demo here

RewardClan is redefining the way businesses reward and grow. Join the movement today and let your story inspire others to reach new heights!

Sponsored Content