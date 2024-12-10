Bisola Aiyeola Brings Her Star Power to Zephans & Co.’s New Holiday Collection, PARTY SZN

Zephans & Co., the brand renowned for delivering stylish yet affordable fashion, is kicking off the festive season with a bang. Their latest holiday collection, PARTY SZN, launches on December 8, 2024, promising to be the ultimate wardrobe upgrade for women eager to celebrate in style.

This collection is a collaboration with Nollywood star, award-winning actress, and media personality Bisola Aiyeola, who has been a loyal supporter and customer of the brand since its inception nearly nine years ago.

The PARTY SZN collection features a range of striking, versatile pieces designed to make women feel both empowered and confident. With sizes ranging from UK 6 to 22, the collection celebrates inclusivity and offers something for every woman, no matter her career, lifestyle, or personal style.

“Our singular goal for this collection is to make every woman feel empowered and confident when they wear these pieces this season,” explains Nkiru Achukwu, founder of Zephans & Co. “There’s something for everyone, no matter what career or business sphere you belong to.”

What makes this collaboration truly special is Bisola Aiyeola’s active involvement in the creative process. Her personal style and effervescent energy played a significant role in shaping the designs, ensuring the collection is relatable and accessible.

“Bisola embodies the typical Nigerian woman. She’s like that girl next door—very vibrant, full of life, and relatable. She was the perfect person to do this with,” says Nkiru.

In celebration of the collection’s launch, Zephans & Co. hosted exclusive shopping parties on December 8 at their Abuja and Lagos stores. These events provided a fun and stylish experience, where attendees explored the collection, shopped for their favourite pieces, and connected with other fashion enthusiasts.

The PARTY SZN collection has everything you need to look and feel fabulous this festive season. Available both online and in-store, Zephans & Co. is making it easier than ever to bring affordable elegance to your holiday wardrobe.

