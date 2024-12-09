Ini-Dima Okojie’s Glamorous Rose-Pink Look to “Everybody Loves Jenifa” Premiere is Giving Major Style Goals

When Ini-Dima Okojie steps onto the red carpet, you know you’re in for something special and her look at the “Everybody Loves Jenifa” premiere was no exception.

The actress absolutely slayed in a rose-pink silk dress by Derin Fabikun that fit her like a glove. It was simple yet stunning, with just the right amount of drama to leave a lasting impression.

Her hair was effortlessly chic. Styled in a sleek, gelled-up ponytail with a voluminous weave, it was the right amount of sophistication with a modern edge. Her makeup was equally flawless, creating a fresh, glowing look that complemented her outfit.

Ini-Dima Okojie once again proved she’s a force to be reckoned with, effortlessly blending classic glamour with contemporary chic.

