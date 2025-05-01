Derin Fabikun Ushers in a New Era With a Debut Collection Rooted in Reinvention

A fresh chapter begins for the Nigerian designer with a romantic, ready-to-wear lineup destined for real-life moments.

When a designer reintroduces herself, the industry takes notice, especially when it’s someone as beloved as Derin Fabikun. Formerly known as Fablane by Derin, the Lagos-based label has officially stepped into a new identity: Derin Fabikun. More than a cosmetic shift, the rebrand signals a deeply personal evolution for the designer and creative director at its helm.

This transformation sets the stage for Life on the Fablane, an 11-piece capsule collection that serves as a sartorial memoir of sorts, equal parts romantic, wearable and unapologetically feminine. Known for her impeccable tailoring and flair for soft structure, Fabikun leans into her signature sensibility with a renewed clarity, offering up pieces that feel effortlessly elevated and unmistakably personal.

Think of this drop as a love letter to evolution. “This collection is so close to my heart,” says Fabikun. “It carries pieces of me. My favourite textures, shapes, and moods.” From statement lace looks to soft yet structured tulle and crepe dresses, Life on the Fablane offers up the kind of versatility that’s become increasingly rare in ready-to-wear. The vibe? Elevated, personal, and effortlessly chic.

Each piece is designed with multiple occasions in mind. Perfect for wedding season, birthday brunches, or just those days when you want to romanticise your everyday errands. The standout detail? The bust construction. It’s intricate, architectural, and rooted in the designer’s love of old-school tailoring, translated for the modern woman.

“This is accessible elegance,” says Fabikun. And she means it. While the collection oozes luxury with its use of Chantilly lace, silk taffeta, and velvet, the price point remains squarely in the realm of attainable. It’s luxury you can live in—something BellaNaija Style readers have always gravitated toward.

The 11 looks—ranging from ethereal two-pieces to slinky floor-grazing gowns—are tailor-made for those looking to invest in timeless pieces with a twist. They’re stylish without shouting, wearable without compromising design, and most importantly, made for real women with real lives.

If you’ve followed Fablane by Derin over the years, this new chapter will feel both exciting and familiar. The DNA is still there, structured lines, soft drama, a flirtation with romance but now with a more personal, grounded take on femininity.

