The Most Gorgeous Photos From the Premiere of the Smart Money Woman Season 2

The Smart Money Woman returned in style last night with the premiere of its highly anticipated second season in Lagos, bringing together a dazzling array of stars and industry power players. Based on Arese Ugwu’s sequel, The Smart Money Tribe, the show once again brings beloved characters—Zuri, Tami, Adesuwa, and Lara (sans Ladun unfortunately)—back to the screen, with the intimate premiere event celebrating both the series and its powerhouse creator.

The evening, held in an exclusive setting, saw the who’s who of the Nigerian entertainment industry mingling with the cast and crew. Showrunner Arese Ugwu was joined by leading stars Osas Ighodaro, Ini Dima-Okojie, Toni Tones, Eso Dike, Timini Egbuson, Seun Ajayi, Eyinna Nwigwe , Oshuwa Tunde-Imoyo and Mimi Onalaja, as well as event host and newcomer Nicole Ikot, who kept the energy high throughout the night.

Walking the stunning blue carpet under the theme “Level Up Lagos, standout guests included Ogwa Iweze, Yanmo Omorogbe, Nicole Chikwe, Nnenna Okoye , Tomilola Majekodunmi and other notable figures including Fegho Umunubo & Charles Odii, as well as guests like Derin Fabikun, Sophia Ike-Onu from the world of fashion, all dressed to impress in bold, fashion-forward looks.

The second season of The Smart Money Woman is backed by an impressive roster of sponsors, including Sankore, TalentX, Luno, Bankly, Martell, South African Tourism, and MAC Cosmetics. The event also received support from Bamboo and the Office of the Special Assistant to the Vice President on Digital and Creative Economy.

From Osas Ighodaro’s show-stopping ensemble to Toni Tones’ head-turning look, the evening was a celebration of both television and fashion at its finest.

The event also featured a presentation on the new creative economy fund and the work Fegho and his team are doing to engage the creative industries. Keep scrolling for the night’s most striking moments!

The Smart Money Woman Season Two starts streaming on YouTube on the 31st of October! Subscribe here

