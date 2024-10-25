Connect with us

The Most Gorgeous Photos From the Premiere of the Smart Money Woman Season 2

First Look: The Smart Money Woman Season Two Premiere – Glamour, Style, and Star Power on the Red Carpet

Get Ready for the Dusk Till Don Experience as Don Royale Lights Up Abuja This Friday

African Creativity Meets French Craft: Moët & Chandon's Champagne Day Celebration 2024

#BNRSVP Events This Weekend

SLA is set to Host The First Female-Only Career Fair This Saturday! | Get ready

HEAR WORD! Celebrates 10 Years of Impact with a 3-Day ImpactFest at Shell Hall, MUSON Centre

Celebrating Heritage: Nigeria-Britain Association Honors 64 Years of Independence in London

From Dialogue to Action: VOW2024 Highlights the Role of Grassroots Women in Driving Sustainable Leadership

Star Radler Brought Refreshing Moments to Lagos Cocktail Week! Get Scoop

Published

4 hours ago

 on

The Smart Money Woman returned in style last night with the premiere of its highly anticipated second season in Lagos, bringing together a dazzling array of stars and industry power players. Based on Arese Ugwu’s sequel, The Smart Money Tribe, the show once again brings beloved characters—Zuri, Tami, Adesuwa, and Lara (sans Ladun unfortunately)—back to the screen, with the intimate premiere event celebrating both the series and its powerhouse creator.

The evening, held in an exclusive setting, saw the who’s who of the Nigerian entertainment industry mingling with the cast and crew. Showrunner Arese Ugwu was joined by leading stars Osas Ighodaro, Ini Dima-Okojie, Toni Tones, Eso Dike, Timini Egbuson, Seun Ajayi, Eyinna Nwigwe , Oshuwa Tunde-Imoyo and Mimi Onalaja, as well as event host and newcomer Nicole Ikot, who kept the energy high throughout the night.

Walking the stunning blue carpet under the theme “Level Up Lagos, standout guests included Ogwa Iweze, Yanmo OmorogbeNicole Chikwe, Nnenna Okoye , Tomilola Majekodunmi  and other notable figures including Fegho Umunubo &  Charles Odii, as well as guests like Derin Fabikun, Sophia Ike-Onu from the world of fashion, all dressed to impress in bold, fashion-forward looks.

The second season of The Smart Money Woman is backed by an impressive roster of sponsors, including Sankore, TalentX, Luno, Bankly, Martell, South African Tourism, and MAC Cosmetics. The event also received support from Bamboo and the Office of the Special Assistant to the Vice President on Digital and Creative Economy.

From Osas Ighodaro’s show-stopping ensemble to Toni Tones’ head-turning look, the evening was a celebration of both television and fashion at its finest.

The event also featured a presentation on the new creative economy fund and the work Fegho and his team are doing to engage the creative industries. Keep scrolling for the night’s most striking  moments!

       

The Smart Money Woman Season Two starts streaming on YouTube on the 31st of October! Subscribe here

BellaNaija is a Media Partner for The Smart Money Woman Season 2

