Infinix Announces Ayra Starr as the New Face of its HOT Series

Infinix, a trendy tech brand crafted for young consumers, has officially announced the signing of African music star, Ayra Starr, as the new face of its HOT Series.

The partnership, announced on Thursday, shows Infinix’s commitment to connecting with young, innovative minds. It also reinforces the brand’s position as a leader in cutting-edge mobile technology for bold, creative young people —values that align perfectly with Ayra Starr’s fearless approach to music and fashion.

Oluwayemisi Ode, PR and Communications Manager at Infinix Nigeria expressed the brand’s enthusiasm for the partnership.

“We are incredibly excited to welcome Ayra Starr to the Infinix family. The HOT Series is all about creativity, boldness, and innovation—values that Ayra Starr embodies. She is a great influence for young people, especially Gen Z, and we believe this partnership will inspire our audience to embrace their individuality and push boundaries.”

Ayra Starr, born Oyinkansola Sarah Aderibigbe, has quickly risen to prominence as one of Africa’s most influential young artists. From her breakout single “Away” to her chart-topping albums 19 & Dangerous and The Year I Turned 21, Ayra Starr has proven to be a force in the music industry. Her fearless approach to music, fashion, and self-expression resonates strongly with Gen Z, making her a perfect match for the Infinix HOT Series.

The Infinix HOT 50, the latest in the HOT Series, has already generated excitement with its sleek design and advanced features. Tech experts have praised the device as the world’s slimmest 3D-Curved design smartphone, combining a 6.78-inch AMOLED display, a 120Hz refresh rate, a long-lasting battery, and AI-powered tools to elevate your photos and videos with stunning aesthetics. With Ayra Starr as the face of the HOT Series, the HOT 50 is expected to make a significant impact on the smartphone market, especially among young consumers.

Ayra Starr also shared her excitement about joining the Infinix family. “I’m super hyped to be the face of the Infinix HOT Series. Infinix is a brand that connects with young people, and I love how the brand encourages people to be bold and creative. This is just the beginning, and I can’t wait for everyone to see what’s coming!”

Infinix has a history of collaborating with trendsetters who connect with its youthful audience, and this partnership with Ayra Starr further strengthens its position as a brand that understands and champions bold, creative individuals. Together, Infinix and Ayra Starr are poised to inspire a generation of creators and innovators.

Sponsored Content