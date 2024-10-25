Connect with us

Events Movies & TV Promotions

Lights, Camera…Naija! Netflix Unveils Ebuka Obi-Uchendu as Host

Events Promotions

Infinix Announces Ayra Starr as the New Face of its HOT Series

Events Movies & TV Nollywood

The Most Gorgeous Photos From the Premiere of the Smart Money Woman Season 2

Events Nollywood Scoop

First Look: The Smart Money Woman Season Two Premiere – Glamour, Style, and Star Power on the Red Carpet

Events News Promotions

Get Ready for the Dusk Till Don Experience as Don Royale Lights Up Abuja This Friday

Events Promotions

African Creativity Meets French Craft: Moët & Chandon's Champagne Day Celebration 2024

Events

#BNRSVP Events This Weekend

Events Inspired Promotions

SLA is set to Host The First Female-Only Career Fair This Saturday! | Get ready

Events Inspired Movies & TV News Promotions

HEAR WORD! Celebrates 10 Years of Impact with a 3-Day ImpactFest at Shell Hall, MUSON Centre

Events News Promotions

Celebrating Heritage: Nigeria-Britain Association Honors 64 Years of Independence in London

Events

Lights, Camera…Naija! Netflix Unveils Ebuka Obi-Uchendu as Host

Avatar photo

Published

2 seconds ago

 on

Netflix has announced Nigerian celebrity and television sensation Ebuka Obi-Uchendu as the host of the highly anticipated second edition of Lights, Camera, Naija! 

The award-winning host will compère the event, which spotlights and celebrates the achievements of Nollywood stars, veterans, and stakeholders in the industry.

As a seasoned media personality, Ebuka consistently ranks as one of the most influential personalities in Nigeria and has on several occasions broken the internet with his fashion style and exceptional outfits.

The second edition of Lights, Camera.. Naija! is billed for November 2, 2024. This year’s theme—Pioneers, Pillars, and Players—pays tribute to the legends who laid the foundation of Nollywood, the off-screen masterminds—directors, producers, and crew members—who keep the industry running, and the vibrant actors who captivate audiences worldwide.

BellaNaija is a Media Partner for Lights, Camera…Naija

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php