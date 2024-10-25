Lights, Camera…Naija! Netflix Unveils Ebuka Obi-Uchendu as Host

Netflix has announced Nigerian celebrity and television sensation Ebuka Obi-Uchendu as the host of the highly anticipated second edition of Lights, Camera, Naija!

The award-winning host will compère the event, which spotlights and celebrates the achievements of Nollywood stars, veterans, and stakeholders in the industry.

As a seasoned media personality, Ebuka consistently ranks as one of the most influential personalities in Nigeria and has on several occasions broken the internet with his fashion style and exceptional outfits.

The second edition of Lights, Camera.. Naija! is billed for November 2, 2024. This year’s theme—Pioneers, Pillars, and Players—pays tribute to the legends who laid the foundation of Nollywood, the off-screen masterminds—directors, producers, and crew members—who keep the industry running, and the vibrant actors who captivate audiences worldwide.

BellaNaija is a Media Partner for Lights, Camera…Naija