Pernod Ricard Nigeria Celebrates Successful Participation at Lagos Cocktail Week 2024

The colourful Lagos Cocktail Week 2024 (LCW) has come to an end, and Pernod Ricard Nigeria is pleased to announce another successful participation in the prestigious festival.

This year’s celebration highlighted a particular milestone as Lagos Cocktail Week celebrated its tenth anniversary, with Absolut Watermelon Vodka taking center stage in a variety of activations.

Visitors to the Cocktail Village were treated to unique signature drinks that demonstrated the versatility of each Pernod Ricard brand. Absolut Watermelon debuted at this year’s LCW, demonstrating its flexibility with the Absolut Watermelon Cosmopolitan, Absolut Watermelon Lemonade, and Absolut Watermelon Frozen Vodkarita.

The Absolut Vodka Bar hosted a “Sip and Paint” session, giving attendees a comfortable setting to express their creativity while sipping Absolut Watermelon. Additionally, there was a fun phone charm-making experience at the Absolut booth on the second day, which was a huge hit among the guests!

Meanwhile, the Pernod Ricard Happy Hour at the LCW Brand Hour delighted participants with tastings and serving rituals led by Absolut ambassadors. Maze X Xtreme provided an explosive live performance that increased the event’s energy level.

Educational sessions and Responsible Drinking

Aside from the cocktails and competition, Pernod Ricard reinforced its dedication to responsible drinking through educational seminars held throughout the week, highlighting the company’s ongoing efforts to promote safe consumption habits.

A key feature of this year’s event was Pernod Ricard’s ‘Drink More Water’ campaign, launched in 2021 as part of its Sustainability and Responsibility roadmap. The campaign addresses binge drinking among young adults with bold messaging focused on responsible drinking, complemented by water distribution throughout the event to encourage moderation.

Pernod Ricard: Commitment to Nigeria

Pernod Ricard’s long-term commitment to connecting people in Nigeria is demonstrated through exciting activations and meaningful involvement. By introducing the new Absolut Watermelon and instilling a sense of spontaneity in Olmeca Tequila, the company maintains a leadership position in the Nigerian beverage sector.

As the dust settles on another great Lagos Cocktail Week, Pernod Ricard hopes to create even more memorable experiences in the coming years.

