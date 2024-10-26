Don Royale Shines at Lagos Cocktail Week with Smooth, Expertly Crafted Cocktails

The 2024 edition of Lagos Cocktail Week was a vibrant two-day experience, kicking off on 17th October and culminating in an electrifying finale on 18th October.

Held at the Balmoral Convention Centre, Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, the event brought Lagos to life with music, energy, and a delivery of taste and class from Don Royale, whose cocktails left a lasting impression on attendees.

Guests at the Don Royale stand were treated to expertly crafted cocktails that showcased the smoothness and premium quality of the brand’s two variants: the Don Royale Brandy and Don Royale Gin. Attendees couldn’t get enough of the stand’s signature cocktails, which included:

The Brandon : 50ml Don Royale Brandy, honey, red grape juice, and apple juice.

The Ginerian : 35ml Don Royale Gin, kolanut, lemon, and scent leaf garnish.

Royale Tonic : 50ml Don Royale Gin, basil syrup, lemon juice, garnished with basil leaves.

Don City : 50ml Don Royale Brandy, raspberry syrup, lychee syrup, topped with ginger berry and garnished with fresh raspberries.

Beyond the drinks, the Don Royale booth offered fun activities including snooker, card games, and ludo, creating an atmosphere of entertainment and connection. Neo Energy, Elozonam, and Noble Igwe were among the celebrity influencers who made a stop at the booth to experience the signature cocktails and join in the excitement.

Yinka Bakare, Director, Innovation & Adult Premium Non-Alcoholic Portfolio at Guinness Nigeria, expressed his enthusiasm about the event, stating,

“The response to Don Royale at Lagos Cocktail Week has been phenomenal. Our consumers embraced the smooth, premium flavors of our cocktails and truly connected with the experience we created. Don Royale is more than just a drink; it’s a celebration of those who embody the hustle and take time to unwind like true bosses.”

As Lagos reflects on the moments at this year’s Cocktail Week, Abuja is gearing up for its own dose of Don Royale magic. On 25th October 2024, the brand will officially launch at the Ballroom, Transcorp Hilton, offering Abuja residents the chance to experience the ultra-smooth, cleverly crafted cocktails that made waves in Lagos.

For more information about upcoming magical experiences, follow @donroyaleng on Instagram and Facebook.

