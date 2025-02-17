Premier Cool And Robb Elevates The 2025 Lagos City Marathon

The 2025 edition of the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon was a spectacle of resilience, passion, and unwavering determination. With over 30,000 runners hitting the streets for both the 10 km and 42 km races, the energy was electric, and the competition was fierce. But beyond the race itself, two brands stood out in ensuring runners had the best experience: PZ Cussons’ Premier Cool and Robb.

Premier Cool: Keeping Runners Fresh and Energized

From the crack of dawn when the first wave of runners took off, Premier Cool was right there, ensuring participants stayed fresh and invigorated throughout the race. Exhausted runners were given the ultimate refreshment with an exclusive Premier Cool Shower Station at the 10KM finish line, washing away sweat and fatigue with icy-cool splashes that recharged their spirits.

Premier Cool brand ambassadors, Daniel Etim Effiong and Elozonam laced up their running shoes and joined thousands on the track, embodying the brand’s mantra of staying active, refreshed, and unstoppable. The energy was contagious as they ran alongside the crowd, capturing every exhilarating moment for fans online and offline. Here

Robb: Powering Recovery for Peak Performance

After pushing their bodies to the limit, runners needed recovery and that’s where Robb stepped in. At the Robb Recovery Zone, participants were provided much-needed relief to aching muscles with soothing post-run massages using Robb Extra Menthol. The fast-acting formula worked its magic, melting away fatigue and ensuring runners walked away feeling stronger and rejuvenated.

A finisher, Samuel Adewale, who completed the grueling 42km race, shared his experience: “I barely made it past the finish line, and my legs were on fire. But after the Robb massage, I felt relief almost instantly. It’s a game-changer.”

For every stride taken, every hurdle overcome, and every mile conquered, Robb stood firm in its mission: Robb In, Pain Out!

A Decade of Excellence and Looking Ahead

As the Lagos City Marathon celebrated its 10th anniversary, it edged closer to achieving Platinum Label status. Elite runners and global participants added to its prestige. Brands like Premier Cool and Robb played a pivotal role in elevating the marathon’s experience, making it more than just a race, it was a festival of endurance, wellness, and community spirit.

Looking ahead, both brands remain committed to supporting athletes, fitness enthusiasts, and active individuals across Africa. Whether it’s staying fresh with Premier Cool or ensuring swift recovery with Robb, they are committed to every step, every sprint, and every finish line being crossed.

See photos and videos from the event below

