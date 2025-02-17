Black, White & Everything Bold: The 2025 BAFTA Red Carpet Style Looks We’re Loving

At last night’s 78th British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) at the Royal Festival Hall in London, Cynthia Erivo, Lupita Nyong’o, and Zoe Saldaña showed us how black and white can be both bold and timeless.

Cynthia brought her fashion A-game in a stunning white lace-embroidered Louis Vuitton gown. The dress had these eye-catching, sculptural details. And the nails? Always on point.

Lupita kept it classy and chic in Chanel, wearing a black tulle skirt paired with a white vest top, finished off with a small black bow. Her hair was styled in soft waves, and her makeup had that fresh, natural feel.

Zoe, who took home the Best Supporting Actress award for her role in the film “Emilia Perez,” also went for black but with a bit more drama. She wore a black lace Saint Laurent gown with a stunning tulle and lace neckline that stood out beautifully. A few pieces of De Beers jewellery added just the right amount of sparkle, and her hair, styled in soft curls, kept things effortless.

Swipe to check out their full looks below.

Cynthia Erivo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cynthia Erivo (@cynthiaerivo)

Lupita Nyong’o

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lupita Nyong’o (@lupitanyongo)

Zoe Saldaña