Connect with us

Events Scoop

Black, White & Everything Bold: The 2025 BAFTA Red Carpet Style Looks We're Loving

Events Promotions

Premier Cool And Robb Elevates The 2025 Lagos City Marathon

Events Living Scoop Style

See How Osas Ighodaro and Linda Mtoba Served Courtside Style at the NBA All-Star Weekend

Events News Promotions

Empowering Excellence: The StudyUK Alumni Awards Return for Their 11th Edition

Events Promotions

Nigerian Breweries Celebrates Trade Partners at 2025 Distributor Awards with Glitz and Glamour

Events Movies & TV Promotions

Tribe Nation's Theatrical Distribution Showcase 2025: A Game-Changer for Film Exhibitors

Events Promotions

Desperados Turns up the Fun with the "Beer with a Latin Vibe" Campaign | Catch the highlights

Events Promotions

The AWP Network Vendor Program Onboards Cohort Four (4) Of Its High-Impact Procurement Training Initiative

Events Music News Promotions

John Legend, Simi & More to Headline Global Citizen’s Move Afrika 2025

Events Movies & TV Promotions

The Leading Woman Show Season 3 is set to Champion Gender-Balanced Leadership in Nigeria

Events

Black, White & Everything Bold: The 2025 BAFTA Red Carpet Style Looks We’re Loving

Avatar photo

Published

5 hours ago

 on

At last night’s 78th British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) at the Royal Festival Hall in London, Cynthia Erivo, Lupita Nyongo, and Zoe Saldaña showed us how black and white can be both bold and timeless.

Cynthia brought her fashion A-game in a stunning white lace-embroidered Louis Vuitton gown. The dress had these eye-catching, sculptural details. And the nails? Always on point.

Lupita kept it classy and chic in Chanel, wearing a black tulle skirt paired with a white vest top, finished off with a small black bow. Her hair was styled in soft waves, and her makeup had that fresh, natural feel.

Zoe, who took home the Best Supporting Actress award for her role in the film “Emilia Perez,” also went for black but with a bit more drama. She wore a black lace Saint Laurent gown with a stunning tulle and lace neckline that stood out beautifully. A few pieces of De Beers jewellery added just the right amount of sparkle, and her hair, styled in soft curls, kept things effortless.

Swipe to check out their full looks below.

Cynthia Erivo

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Cynthia Erivo (@cynthiaerivo)

Lupita Nyongo

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lupita Nyong’o (@lupitanyongo)

Zoe Saldaña

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Petra Flannery (@petraflannery)

 

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php