Artistic Pulse Festival: Jordin Sparks to Headline Africa’s first Sustainable recycling Festival | Dec 3rd – 7th

The Artistic Pulse Festival themed ‘the future trajectory, Footprints of Interconnectivity growth and expansion –Creativity, Culture, Commerce, and innovation‘ is set to hold on:

Date: December 3rd to 7th

Venue: Remembrance Arcade, TBS (The historic landmark location of Nigeria’s transition to Independence in 1960)

The Artistic Pulse Festival is also excited to announce that global superstar and American Idol winner, JORDIN SPARKS, has been confirmed to headline and will be performing live.

The festival will also feature:

Symposiums/debates

A Children’s Corner & art gallery / Play Zone

Creative workshops

Artistic Pulse Festival TRADE FAIR( where ‘Creativity meets Commerce,’supporting SMEs that drive the economy and contribute to Africa’s growth)

To register for the Artistic Pulse Festival, visit here

The event is powered by NMO Management and PR and supported by Lagos State Ministry of Commerce, Cooperatives, Trade and Investment (MCCTI), NACCIMA Global, and Connecting Creatives Nationwide.

For Sponsorship, partnerships & vendor enquiries: Whatsapp , Email, or Visit

About NMO Management

NMO Management is excited to announce the inaugural Artistic Pulse Festival (APF), Africa’s first Sustainable Recycling Festival. Our mission is to proudly showcase, unite, and streamline the main pillars of the creative industries: Music, Fashion, Film, Food, Art, and Technology. We aim to leverage their respective synergies while committing to building on infrastructure and supporting SMEs using sustainable practices to promote commerce, innovation, and productivity at Artistic Pulse Festival, where ‘Creativity meets Commerce,’ contributing to Africa’s growth.

Pan African Music Fashion Runway (MFR)

The Pan African Music Fashion Runway (MFR), which is recognized as one of Nigeria’s influential fashion brand producers, is set to host its 11th annual Music Fashion Runway (physical and Virtual) themed: Fashion forward: A call to action for a green and sustainable Continent, which empowers and unites young Pan African creatives.

This event is set to be a cultural showcase, blending contemporary Pan African designers, international runway models, cutting-edge fashion, with live music excellence. This is a celebration of the rich African cultural heritage.

Date: 3rd to 7th December 2025, The International Press Conference will be held on Wednesday, 5th November 2025

3rd to 7th December 2025, The International Press Conference will be held on Wednesday, 5th November 2025 Venue: Naval Dockyard, Ahmadu Bello Way, Victoria Island, Lagos, Nigeria, West Africa.

The Game Changer Africa Acknowledgement (GCAA )

The Award platform program at The Pan African Music Fashion Runway (MFR) honors trailblazers and pioneers, recognizing their significant contributions in the creative industry.

Past recipients:

2017: Omotola Jalade Ekeinde (Best Actress AMVCA) global icon and movie legend.

2018: Kunle Afolayan, Legendary film director, Lanre Da Silva, iconic fashion designer, The late Wale Aboderin, Philanthropist – Former Chairman of Punch Newspaper.

2019: Maki OH: Amaka Osakwe – Worldwide Brand fashion designer (Michelle Obama, Kerry Washington, Lupita Nyong’o, Beyonce, Lady GaGa)

2020: Guy Murray-Bruce, President: Silverbird Group, Helen Prest Ajayi – Miss Nigeria 1971, Ade Bakare Couture – celebrating 30 years of fashion and style.

2021: Ejiro Amos Tafiri– Award-winning international designer, Kelechi Amadi Obi – world-renowned photographer, Linda Ikeji, Billionaire Blogger, Brenda Emmanus OBE-veteran international broadcaster

NMO Management Limited Group Managing Director/CEO Dr. Ngozi Omambala had this to say about the event:

“We are proud to present Pan African Music Fashion Runway’s 11th Edition, The Game Changer Africa Acknowledgement Award (GCAA ) and The Artistic Pulse Festival (APF) Africa’s first Sustainable recycling cultural heritage Festival initiative shining the spotlight on Sustainability, environment and climate change on the Continent. MFR 2025 promises its signature contemporary / cultural showpiece experience. We have expanded the platform to include Pan African satellite activities in the lead up to MFR 2025 ‘Road to MFR’ with ‘open days’ in the Art and Cultural community at iconic venues Museums and Galleries across Lagos. The Pan African 11th annual Music Fashion Runway will be streamed Live via our social media Platforms, as was last year’s successful event, which opened the pioneering music and fashion platform to a global virtual international audience of over 10,000 watching live. This year’s 2025 hybrid edition (fully physical and Virtual) will still embrace our international online fan base as well as physical guests at this stunning location. Our priority as always is to produce in a safe and secure environment, a first class event of live music excellence, whilst showcasing Pan African fashion, established designers and international runway models. Our invaluable experience and hindsight gives us the unique privilege to create and deliver an event without compromising on entertainment value.”

Golden Break Through (GBT) Auditions MFR Model Search 2025: Youth Empowerment Initiative

The NMO Management, Golden Break Through (GBT) AUDITION platform, is a youth empowerment and social responsibility talent hunt initiative that supports upcoming creative talent. The GBT Music Fashion Runway online Model Search 2025 will select two upcoming models, who will be given a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to kick-start their modeling careers by walking the MFR 2025 catwalk.

For more information and entry requirements, follow on Instagram: @gbtauditions, @musicfashionrunwa,y @loudnproudlive1, @artisticpulsefes, @naccima_creatives

NB: Live stream platforms and social media handles to watch #MFR Saturday 6th December at #7 PM

MFR Social media Platforms: Live Streaming event: 7 pm

Please follow and subscribe for regular updates below:

Instagram

Music Fashion Runway, Loudnproudlive, GBT Auditions,

YOUTUBE: NMO Management

X (formerly Twitter): @loudnproudlive @gbtauditions @caramelchicng

Website:

For Sponsorship, TAN Magazine advertising and general enquiries: Email

#TheArtisticPulseFestivalPartner