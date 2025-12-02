Christmas Traditions: From Photo Shoots to Practical Gifts

Written by Modupe Akinyemi:

I love Christmas. I love Nigerians, and I love how we can borrow traditions and make them larger than life. Ghanaians can cry all they want, but Nigerians now own December.

Speaking of traditions, for many years, we decorated Christmas Trees in our homes, sang Carols and Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas is You”, and it was nobody’s business. Then one day, a celebrity posed with her family in matching pyjamas by the Christmas tree. Nigerians loved it, even those who don’t wear pyjamas, because let’s be honest, Nigeria is hot.

Then another celebrity decided not to have a pity party because she was single. She decided to do a solo shoot in a red dress. And just like that, Christmas photo shoots became a tradition. Today, if you don’t have a Christmas shoot, are you even a celebrity?

Those who cannot afford one spend their Christmas morning feasting on celebrity photos. Then there are those who don’t waste time daydreaming. To them, photo shoots are a luxury. What really matters is that they can afford to buy their children Christmas gifts, and they are intentional about it. It has to be something that will last because let’s face it, they have to pay school fees in January.

You see that last group? I get them. And I’m here for them.

You don’t need fancy photo shoots or toys; you need practical gifts like the Imose Omotab 2 and the X3 Tablet that are built to last.

Why the Imose Omotab 2 and X3 Tablet Make Sense

Imose Omotab 2 is perfect for Nigerian families who want value beyond the holiday season. It has:

An 8-inch HD Display that produces bright and clear visuals that make learning interactive and fun.

A 3GB RAM + 32GB ROM – Enough power and storage for apps, videos, and games without constant lag.

A Wireless Network + SIM Card Support – Kids can stay connected, access online resources, and parents can monitor usage.

Preloaded Educational Apps – Teesas Education App with WAEC, JAMB, GRE, GMAT, IGCSE, SAT, Common Entrance practice tests and more.

Long-lasting Battery – Built for continuous learning and play.

Earphone Jack + Eva Bumper Case – Protective casing for durability.

Local Language Learning – Yoruba, Igbo, Hausa, and more.

Access to Expert Tutors – Curriculum support ensures kids don’t just play but learn.

The X3 Tablet with a detachable keyboard complements this by offering a sleek, modern design with enhanced performance for older kids, teens, and even parents.

Imose X3 Tablet with a detachable keyboard

It features:

Larger 10.1-inch HD Display – Perfect for streaming, reading, or online classes.

4GB RAM + 64GB ROM – More memory and storage for multitasking and bigger apps.

Dual SIM + 4G LTE Connectivity – Stay connected anywhere, anytime.

Strong Battery Life – Built to handle long hours of study or entertainment.

Dual Cameras – For video calls, online learning, and capturing family moments.

Expandable Storage – MicroSD support for extra files, movies, and lessons.

Preloaded Educational Apps – Teesas Education App with WAEC, JAMB, GRE, GMAT, IGCSE, SAT, Common Entrance practice tests and more.

This Christmas, choose traditions that last. Choose Imose devices. Visit imosemobile.com to learn more.

Sponsored Content