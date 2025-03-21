From Hymns to Hits: Discover Noonzi’s Musical Journey to his 2025 Album Release

If there’s one name you need to keep on your radar this year, it’s Noonzi. The Lagos-born, Zaria-rooted artist is gearing up to take the music world by storm with his debut album, slated for release later in 2025.

In an exclusive chat with VibeSphere, the rising Nigerian sensation opened up about his journey, his sound, and the vibes fueling his highly anticipated project. Spoiler alert: it’s all about love, peace, and a whole lot of groove.

Noonzi’s story is one of passion for meeting purpose.

It all started in primary school choir,” he recalls with a smile. “I was that kid singing my heart out, acting, dancing—fully owning the stage.

From those early days, he soaked up influences from icons like Michael Jackson, Marvin Gaye, Whitney Houston, Mariah Carey, Usher, Justin Timberlake, and Michael Bublé. The result? A signature sound that fuses R&B’s soulful vibes, Afrobeats’ infectious energy, and Jazz’s smooth flair.

My music is a blend of R&B, Afrobeats, and Jazz, Noonzi says. It’s unique because it’s shaped by my resilience and life experiences. With hits like Anything, Shake U, Love U, Do You Feel Me, Beautiful, and Chop Am already under his belt—plus a fire three-track EP, Can’t Stop—he’s proving he’s here to stay.

So, what’s the secret sauce behind Noonzi’s creative process? “Positive energy, good weather, and dope company,” he laughs. “Oh, and love—can’t forget that.”

Whether he’s in the studio mixing and mastering his upcoming album or just vibing to life, Noonzi keeps it real. Fitness and health are also key for him, helping him stay sharp.

I prioritize what adds value to my life,” he shares. “A clear mind keeps me focused on what matters.

Like any artist on the rise, Noonzi’s had his share of criticism. But he’s not fazed. “I face it all the time, but it’s not always negative,” he says. “It’s fuel—it makes you better.” That positivity shines through in how he approaches his craft, constantly evolving to keep his sound fresh.

Staying current and surrounding myself with the right energy and people—that’s how I keep innovating, he explains.

Looking back, there’s one lesson he wishes he’d learned sooner: “I wish I’d known the importance of investing in marketing earlier. It’s a game-changer.”

Noonzi’s got his eyes on the stars—literally. He’s dreaming of collaborations with heavyweights like Tiwa Savage, Muni Long, Davido, Tyla, and Chris Brown.

Imagine the vibes we’d create together, he muses. And fans won’t have to wait long to hear more of his magic with his debut album on the way. It’s dropping later this year, he teases. Expect love, celebration, humanity, and peace woven into every track.

Quitting? Never an option. “Music’s my therapy, my passion,” he says firmly. “I’m in this for life.”

Noonzi’s journey—from a choirboy belting out hymns to a rising star blending genres and breaking boundaries—is nothing short of inspiring. His discography already boasts bangers, and with this album, he’s ready to cement his spot as one of Nigeria’s freshest talents.

So, mark your calendars for late 2025, because Noonzi’s about to deliver a musical experience that’ll have us all vibing to love and peace. Catch up with Noonzi’s latest singles and EP on your favourite streaming platforms, and get ready for his debut album later this year!

