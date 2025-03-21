Over 1,000 Attendees Join the Oriflame Wellosophy Fitness Party for a Day of Wellness

The Oriflame Wellosophy Fitness Party has officially concluded, leaving a lasting impression on attendees. Held on March 8th, 2025, at The Podium Event Centre in Lekki, Lagos, the event brought together over 1,000 participants for a day filled with high-energy workouts, expert wellness insights, and engaging activities.

More than just a fitness gathering, it was a celebration of health, beauty, and empowerment, surpassing expectations.

An Energetic Day of Fitness and Fun

The Oriflame Wellosophy Fitness Party kicked off with the Workout Rush session at 9:00 AM, led by renowned fitness coach and influencer, Kemen.

Attendees of all fitness levels, a mix of brand partners and wellness enthusiasts who reached their happy place with Oriflame, joined in for heart-pumping exercises that kept the energy high throughout the morning. Kemen’s infectious enthusiasm pushed everyone to their limits, while fitness enthusiasts and newcomers alike shared in the empowering experience.

At 2:30 PM, the Play Connect session took things up a notch with more fun activities and energizing workouts. Attendees learned expert wellness tips covering nutrition, skincare, and overall well-being, all while enjoying the vibrant atmosphere. There were plenty of exciting games, giveaways and freebies—from premium health products to exclusive event goodies, the surprises kept coming from their sponsors!

A Star-Studded Event

The day also included the grand reveal of Kunle and Venita’s special collaboration by the Oriflame Management Team, leaving the audience buzzing with excitement about what’s to come in the world of Oriflame. Their involvement made the event even more memorable and uplifting.

Oriflame’s newest brand ambassadors, Kunle Remi, the popular actor and fitness enthusiast, and Venita Akpofure, the television personality and wellness advocate were present, participating in fitness activities with the crowd. Their energy and commitment to healthy living inspired everyone in attendance.

Closing the Wellosophy Bootcamp in Style

The Wellosophy Fitness Party marked the grand conclusion of the Oriflame Wellosophy BootCamp 2.0, an eight-week journey focused on fitness, nutrition, and wellness.

To celebrate the fitness spirit, smaller fitness parties were also held in other states, including Abuja, Port Harcourt, and Kano. These gatherings echoed the same high-energy vibe and community spirit, as participants came together to embrace wellness, fitness, and fun.

The effectiveness of the BootCamp’s meal replacement products was evident, with many participants sharing how they’d achieved their health goals through consistent effort and support. It was a perfect way to close out the Oriflame Wellosophy Fitness Party, bringing together fitness enthusiasts from across the country for an unforgettable experience.

The BootCamp’s success was a testament to Oriflame’s commitment to helping people lead healthier lives.

By purchasing and using the Wellosophy range, you can kickstart your personal wellness journey and even become part of the Oriflame family, enjoying additional benefits such as:

Discounts on Oriflame products.

A supportive wellness and business community.

Opportunities to earn income by sharing the Wellosophy way of life with others.

To purchase the Wellosophy Meal Replacement, Click here or Click here to join Oriflame and learn more about their products.

Celebrating International Women’s Day

Coinciding with International Women’s Day, the event was a celebration of women’s strength and resilience, with Kunle and Venita delivering uplifting speeches on the vital role and significance women play in society.

They highlighted how Oriflame has been transforming lives by empowering women with opportunities for financial independence, personal growth, and wellness. With empowerment as the central theme, the day celebrated women’s contributions to health, fitness, and overall well-being, while promoting the importance of self-care.

The inspiring messages encouraged attendees to continue their wellness journeys and embrace their personal and professional growth.

Gratitude to Sponsors

The Oriflame Wellosophy Fitness Party was made possible with the collaboration of their sponsors.

Nike for offering discounts and giving out 50 exclusive Nike apparel to the first 50 women.

Tecno for keeping everyone connected with their innovative smartwatches.

City FM for keeping the excitement alive with shout-outs leading up to the event.

Amel Susan, for fueling the energy with nutritious, healthy meals.

iFitness, for offering 30% discounts.

Pocari Sweat, for ensuring everyone stayed hydrated with their refreshing drinks.

Lagos Continental Hotel for offering a night’s stay and dinner for two.

So Fresh provided a generous discount on their healthy drinks and products.

The Oriflame Wellosophy Fitness Party brought together a vibrant community for a memorable experience.

A Day to Remember

With a large turnout, influential personalities, and dedicated sponsors, the event highlighted the importance of health, beauty, and wellness. Beyond fitness activities, it served as a platform for empowerment and inspiration.

Appreciation goes to everyone who participated and contributed to the success of the event. The commitment to health and well-being continues, with more opportunities to engage and grow together.

