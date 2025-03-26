Kunle Remi & Tiwi’s Baby News Is the Most Beautiful Surprise | Watch The Video

Connect with us

Kunle Remi and Tiwi’s love story just got even sweeter with the arrival of their baby girl.
Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Photo credit: Kunleremi/Instagram

Kunle Remi and Tiwi, have shared the most beautiful news. They are now parents to a baby girl!

It feels like just yesterday we were celebrating their first wedding anniversary, looking back on their unforgettable wedding weekend. And now, their love story has blossomed even more with the arrival of their little princess.

Announcing the news, the newest parents shared a heartfelt video, reflecting on the incredible journey that led to this moment. Months of strict bed rest. The delicate balance of work, travel, and an early arrival that meant 80 days of faith, hope, and NICU visits. Through it all, they held on to love, to each other, to the belief that this little miracle was meant to be. Every step brought them closer to this beautiful blessing.

From an unexpected and unsettling medical discovery… to complete bedrest. From juggling demanding work schedules… to hopping on flights, both locally and internationally. From being apart… to finally being together. From an early arrival… to the unfolding of God’s perfect timing. From waiting, countless NICU visits, and clinging to God for 11 weeks and 3 days (that’s 80 days of faith).

Our story is living proof that God is God — unfailing, unwavering, and faithful till the very end. We’ve been blessed with a WONDER. We’ve been blessed with EEMI OLUWA — the BREATH OF GOD.

Their hearts are full, and so are ours.

Watch their beautiful announcement video below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KUNLE REMI. KR (@kunleremiofficial)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KUNLE REMI. KR (@kunleremiofficial)

