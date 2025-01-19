Connect with us

Kunle Remi & Tiwi's Anniversary Video is the Sweetest Thing You Will See Today

“10 Years of Love and Friendship” Omawumi Celebrates Wedding Anniversary with Oluwatosin

Tasha Cobbs Leonard Shares the Sweet Story of How She Met Her Husband on The Jennifer Hudson Show

Jasmine & Joshua Wedding Video is a Sweet Mix of Love, Beauty and Fun!

From Schoolmates to Soulmates - It's Happy Ever After For Ugonne & Chisom

"He's My Role Model": Enioluwa Adeoluwa Honours His Professor Dad with Stunning Photos

Relish The Love and Beauty in Cynthia & Jonah's Pre-wedding Shoot

From Dress Zippers to Cuddle Buddies: These Internet's Responses to "Why Do You Want to Get Married?" Are So Real

Are Timaya and Brooke Bailey Giving Major Couple Goals? Check Out their Coordinated Outfits

Simi & Adekunle Gold Share the Sweetest Words as They Celebrate 6 Years of Marriage

A year ago, Nollywood actor Kunle Remi and his wife Tiwi gave us a weekend to remember with their unforgettable wedding celebrations.

It all began on Friday, January 19, 2024, when the couple tied the knot traditionally in a ceremony rich in culture. The next day, they exchanged vows in a white wedding that had everyone talking. From Tiwi’s elegant gown to the heartfelt moments shared, it was a day filled with joy and celebration.

The internet buzzed with excitement, as their love story—which started with a New Year’s Day engagement announcement on January 1, 2024—unfolded before our eyes.

Fast forward to today, and Kunle Remi has given us another reason to smile. To mark their first wedding anniversary, he took to Instagram to share a video with clips from their wedding weekend. The montage brought back memories of dancing and laughter shared among family and friends.

In his caption, Kunle reminisced:

Just yesterday this weekend.. The internet was buzzing with the celebration of love.

Just yesterday this weekend.. We began dancing and laughing together till forever.

Thank you all for sharing #KTTV24 moments with us.

Please stay safe and alive, we have more celebrations in your lives and in ours.

One year down, 100 more to go!

Press play below to see how Kunle and Tiwi celebrated the start of their forever love story

 

