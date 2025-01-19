Kunle Remi & Tiwi’s Anniversary Video is the Sweetest Thing You Will See Today

A year ago, Nollywood actor Kunle Remi and his wife Tiwi gave us a weekend to remember with their unforgettable wedding celebrations.



It all began on Friday, January 19, 2024, when the couple tied the knot traditionally in a ceremony rich in culture. The next day, they exchanged vows in a white wedding that had everyone talking. From Tiwi’s elegant gown to the heartfelt moments shared, it was a day filled with joy and celebration.

The internet buzzed with excitement, as their love story—which started with a New Year’s Day engagement announcement on January 1, 2024—unfolded before our eyes.



Fast forward to today, and Kunle Remi has given us another reason to smile. To mark their first wedding anniversary, he took to Instagram to share a video with clips from their wedding weekend. The montage brought back memories of dancing and laughter shared among family and friends.



In his caption, Kunle reminisced:

Just yesterday this weekend.. The internet was buzzing with the celebration of love. Just yesterday this weekend.. We began dancing and laughing together till forever. Thank you all for sharing #KTTV24 moments with us. Please stay safe and alive, we have more celebrations in your lives and in ours. One year down, 100 more to go!

Press play below to see how Kunle and Tiwi celebrated the start of their forever love story