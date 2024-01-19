All The Glitz and Glamour at Kunle Remi & Tiwi’s Wedding | #KTTV 2024

Beauty and colours filled the city of Ibadan as Nigerian actor Kunle Remi traditionally tied the knot with the love of his life, Tiwi.

This star-studded affair was a whirlwind of glitz and glam, with family and friends overflowing with love and laughter. The guests looked all shades of amazing adorned in colourful fabrics that speak to the Yoruba culture of the couple. As for the AsoEbi ladies and the groomsmen, let’s just say they slayed! Also can we take a minute to admire Bimbo Ademoye’s best man look?

See all the looks that slayed below:

