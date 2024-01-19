Connect with us

News

All The Glitz and Glamour at Kunle Remi & Tiwi's Wedding | #KTTV 2024

Events News Promotions

Build-A-Thon: Federal Government to Initiate 4 Days of Immersive Learning for Students

Events News Promotions

CARVEN by Gamr Unveils the Future of Gaming in Nigeria

News

Ibadan Explosion: Governor Seyi Makinde Calls for Calm Amidst Ongoing Rescue Operations

Events News Promotions

The Aneyo Family Triumphs in Grand Finale of Africa Magic’s Indomie Love Bowl

Movies Movies & TV News Promotions

Toni Tones to Headline Isoken Ogiemwonyi & Wande Thomas’ Thriller Series ‘Spiraling’

News Nollywood

What You Need to Know About the Changes in the 10th Edition of the AMVCAs

News

Obi Asika, Ali Nuhu, Chalya Shagaya... Meet President Tinubu's Arts, Culture, and Creative Economy Appointees

News

Who is Adebayo Ogunlesi? Get to Know the Nigerian Entrepreneur Who Just Sold his Company for $12.5bn!

Beauty BN TV Events News Style

Idris & Sabrina Elba Were Loved Up in Jeans at the Gucci Ancora Menswear AW 2024/25 Fashion Show

News

All The Glitz and Glamour at Kunle Remi & Tiwi’s Wedding | #KTTV 2024

Avatar photo

Published

51 seconds ago

 on

Beauty and colours filled the city of Ibadan as Nigerian actor Kunle Remi traditionally tied the knot with the love of his life, Tiwi.

This star-studded affair was a whirlwind of glitz and glam, with family and friends overflowing with love and laughter. The guests looked all shades of amazing adorned in colourful fabrics that speak to the Yoruba culture of the couple. As for the AsoEbi ladies and the groomsmen, let’s just say they slayed! Also can we take a minute to admire Bimbo Ademoye’s best man look?

See all the looks that slayed below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bimbo Ademoye (@bimboademoye)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija Style (@bellanaijastyle)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Enyinna Nwigwe (@a_yinna)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Duncan Mofe Jay (@mofeduncan)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Duncan Mofe Jay (@mofeduncan)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ini Dima-Okojie (@inidimaokojie)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by EFA IWARA (@iamefaiwara)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by IBADAN MAKEUPARTIST (@rm_proo)

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Advertisement

Star Features

Be Transformed with The Catalyst: How Afrobeats is Fostering Better Emotional & Mental Well-Being

Farida Yahya: Started Your Freelancing Journey? Here Are Some Things to Keep in Mind

Dennis Isong: Wondering How You Can Build a Stable Property Portfolio in 2024? Read This!

What’s the Quickest Way to Build Wealth as a Professional?

“Why not us?”: Here’s How Inya Ajanaku & Adriana Lica Built Aya Care to Make Women Comfortable & Confident During Periods
css.php