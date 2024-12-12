Get To Know Ghana’s First Female Vice President, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang

In Ghana’s bustling streets and quiet corners, a new story of governance is being told. Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang has made history as Ghana’s first female Vice President, marking a significant milestone for both her career and the nation.

Elected alongside John Dramani Mahama under the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2024 elections, Naana’s victory reflects a shift towards greater representation and women’s leadership in Ghana’s political landscape.

Originally from Cape Coast, her educational journey began at Anglican Girls’ Secondary School, Aburi Presby Girls’ School, and Wesley Girls High School. She went on to earn a Bachelor’s degree in Education (English and French) from the University of Cape Coast, followed by a Master’s and Ph.D. in English Literature from York University in Canada.

Her academic career took off at the University of Cape Coast, where she held several key positions, including Head of the Department of English, Dean of the Faculty of Arts, and Dean of the School of Graduate Studies and Research. In 2008, she became the first woman to serve as Vice-Chancellor of a public university in Ghana, a role in which she focused on improving infrastructure and increasing opportunities for women in academia.

In 2013, she transitioned into politics as Ghana’s Minister for Education under President John Mahama. Her work has also earned her international recognition, having served on UNESCO’s executive board and presented at the United Nations in 2007 for the 200th Anniversary of the Abolition of Slavery.

Throughout her career, Naana has received numerous honours, including honourary degrees from the University of the West Indies and Winston-Salem University, and a Global Leadership Award from the University of South Florida.

As Ghana’s first female Vice President, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang’s journey highlights her dedication to education, public service, and gender equality. Her achievements serve as an inspiration, encouraging others to challenge barriers and drive change within their communities.”