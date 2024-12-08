Ghana Elects John Dramani Mahama as President & Jane Opoku-Agyemang as First Female Vice-President

In a significant turn of events, Ghana’s former president, John Dramani Mahama of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has been declared the winner of the country’s presidential election. This marks a triumphant return to power for John, who previously led the nation from 2012 to 2017. His victory comes after Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia publicly conceded and accepted the results.

This election represents a pivotal moment in Ghana’s democratic journey, as it ends two consecutive terms of governance by the New Patriotic Party (NPP), under the outgoing President, Nana Akufo–Addo. John John Dramani Mahama’s win also highlights his resilience, comin g after two failed bids in 2016 and 2020 to reclaim the presidency.

“The people of Ghana have spoken, the people have voted for change at this time and we respect it with all humility,” John said during a news conference today.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), he also confirmed he received a congratulatory call from Mahamudu, who acknowledged his “emphatic victory.”

I have, this morning, received a congratulatory call from my brother Dr @MBawumia, following my emphatic victory in Saturday’s election. Thank you, Ghana. — John Dramani Mahama (@JDMahama) December 8, 2024

Speaking during his concession, Mahamudu, the NPP’s presidential candidate, revealed that his party’s internal collation of results showed the NDC had won both the presidential and parliamentary elections.

Let me say that the data from our own internal collation of the election results indicate that former President John Dramani Mahama has won the Presidential election decisively. The NDC has also won the parliamentary election. Even though we await final collation of a number of seats, I believe ultimately these will not change the outcome.

Before his concession speech, tensions had flared in several local constituency centres, with reports of scuffles as results continued to arrive from polling stations.

Mahamudu further explained his decision to concede before the Electoral Commission’s official declaration, stating,

I am making this concession speech before the official announcement by the Electoral Commission to avoid further tension and preserve the peace of our country. It is important that the world investor community continues to believe in the peaceful and democratic character of Ghana. The people have voted for change at this time, and we respect that decision with all humility.

While the Electoral Commission’s formal announcement is still pending, Mahamudu Bawumia’s concession has effectively confirmed the outcome of the election.

Adding to the historic nature of this moment, Ghana is set to welcome its first female vice-president. Professor Jane Opoku–Agyemang, a 73-year-old former Minister of Education, will make history as she assumes the role alongside John Mahama.

This milestone, while significant, highlights the slow progress of gender representation in African democracy. Just recently, Namibia elected its first female president, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, since gaining independence in 1990.