Key Takeaways From John Dramani Mahama’s Presidential Inauguration & Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Speech

On January 7, 2025, John Dramani Mahama was sworn in as Ghana’s president, marking his return to office after previously serving from 2012 to 2017. The inauguration ceremony in Accra was attended by prominent African leaders, including the Presidents of Kenya, Gambia, Namibia, Rwanda, Sierra Leone, South Africa, and Togo.

Nigeria’s President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who also serves as the Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), was also present.

During the ceremony, John Dramani Mahama and Bola Ahmed Tinubu delivered speeches emphasising unity, progress, and the importance of collaboration for Africa’s future.

Below are the key takeaways from their addresses:

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Speech

Continued Collaboration Between Nigeria and Ghana

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu reaffirmed Nigeria’s unwavering support for Ghana, emphasising that the two nations share a friendship and will continue working together for mutual success.

He stated, “My dear brother, I am here to work with you. You know you can count on Nigeria’s support and goodwill whenever needed. We are your brothers and sisters. The bond is strong and cannot be broken.”

Acknowledging John Dramani Mahama’s Leadership and Vision

In his speech, Bola Ahmed Tinubu praised John Dramani Mahama for his patriotic vision and commitment to Ghana’s future.

“I know you as a man of patriotic vision and substance who loves his nation and people to the core. It is your belief that the Republic of Ghana has a mission and you intend for all Ghanaians to fulfil it. No one can ask more of a leader than that.”

Confidence in Mahama’s Leadership for Positive Change

Bola Ahmed Tinubu expressed optimism about John Dramani Mahama’s leadership and its potential to bring positive change for Ghana.

“I am confident that the new government, under your leadership, will work with Nigeria to strengthen this powerful bond, leading to greater shared prosperity for our people. I have no doubt that your administration will bring about positive change and progress.”

President John Dramani Mahama’s Speech

Unity is the Foundation for Progress

John Dramani Mahama made a heartfelt appeal for national unity, urging Ghanaians to come together for the greater good.

“The time has come for us to heal the wounds of division. It is time to rebuild the trust that binds us together as one people. We are stronger together, and it is only through unity that we can overcome the challenges ahead.”

Reviving Ghana’s Economy is a Top Priority

Acknowledging the economic difficulties faced by the nation, John Dramani Mahama reassured citizens of his administration’s commitment to rebuilding the economy.

“Our economy has faced significant challenges, but I stand here today with a promise to every Ghanaian: we will build a resilient economy, one that works for all. We will implement policies that leave no one behind, creating an environment where businesses thrive and opportunities abound.”

Empowering the Youth Through Education and Jobs

The president placed a strong focus on the youth, recognising their importance in shaping Ghana’s future.

“Our young people are the backbone of this nation. Their energy, creativity, and passion inspire hope for a brighter tomorrow. My administration will prioritise investments in education and skills training, and we will create jobs that match the aspirations of our young population. We cannot afford to fail them.”

A Focus on Sustainability for Future Generations

The president also emphasised the importance of environmental sustainability, committing to policies that protect natural resources for generations to come.

“As stewards of this beautiful land, we have a duty to care for our natural resources. Our rivers, forests, and air are gifts that we must preserve for future generations. My administration will make sustainability a guiding principle in every decision we take because our future depends on it.”

Promoting Accountability Through Transparency

John Dramani Mahama highlighted the importance of accountability, promising a transparent government that prioritises the people.