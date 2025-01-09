Connect with us

News Scoop

See Photos from the Swearing-In-Ceremony of John Mahama & First Female VP Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang

News

Meta’s Policy Change: What Mark Zuckerberg’s Big Announcement Means for Users

News

Éric Sékou Chelle Is the New Head Coach Of the Super Eagles

Events News Promotions

Peak Milk Champions Better Nutrition with Successful Nationwide Breakfast Tour

News

Key Takeaways From John Dramani Mahama's Presidential Inauguration & Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Speech

Beauty BN TV Events Inspired News Relationships Style Weddings

The Best Dressed Couple at the Golden Globes: Morris & Pamela Chestnut

Events News Promotions

CHAMP Kickoff Summit 2025: Where Visionary Leaders Converge to Redefine Success

News Scoop

FG Activates Surveillance Amid Rising HMPV Cases in China—What You Need to Know

Events News

Zoe Saldaña, Wicked, Ali Wong – See Full List of 2025 Golden Globe Winners

Movies Movies & TV News Nollywood Promotions

Meet Abisola Olutokun: The Filmmaker Changing Narratives and Breaking Boundaries in the Industry

News

See Photos from the Swearing-In-Ceremony of John Mahama & First Female VP Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang

Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

On Tuesday, 7th January, John Dramani Mahama was sworn in as Ghana’s president at Black Star Square in Accra.

At the swearing-in-ceremony, he looked ready to take the oath of office in a white agbada with kente fabric detailing on the hemlines, paired with a matching kente cap. The outfit combined tradition and simplicity, reflecting the significance of the occasion. A key moment during the ceremony was when he lifted the State Sword, symbolising his authority as Commander-in-Chief.

Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, who made history as Ghana’s first female vice president rocked a print A-line skirt paired with a pink jacket featuring sequinned details on the sleeves, an understated yet elegant look for the occasion.

The ceremony which was well attended by several African leaders including Nigeria’s president, Bola Ahmed Tinubu was a celebration of Ghanaian culture and tradition, with both leaders embodying the dignity of the event through their attire.

See photos from the swearing-in ceremony below

 

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php