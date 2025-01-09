See Photos from the Swearing-In-Ceremony of John Mahama & First Female VP Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang

On Tuesday, 7th January, John Dramani Mahama was sworn in as Ghana’s president at Black Star Square in Accra.

At the swearing-in-ceremony, he looked ready to take the oath of office in a white agbada with kente fabric detailing on the hemlines, paired with a matching kente cap. The outfit combined tradition and simplicity, reflecting the significance of the occasion. A key moment during the ceremony was when he lifted the State Sword, symbolising his authority as Commander-in-Chief.

Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, who made history as Ghana’s first female vice president rocked a print A-line skirt paired with a pink jacket featuring sequinned details on the sleeves, an understated yet elegant look for the occasion.

The ceremony which was well attended by several African leaders including Nigeria’s president, Bola Ahmed Tinubu was a celebration of Ghanaian culture and tradition, with both leaders embodying the dignity of the event through their attire.

See photos from the swearing-in ceremony below

