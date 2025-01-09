Skin by Zaron Launches New Vitamin C Range with Exclusive Garden Glow Party

Skin by Zaron, one of Nigeria’s leading skincare brands, officially launched its new Vitamin C range at an exclusive Garden Glow Party held at The Finery in Ikoyi. The event brought together beauty enthusiasts, industry stakeholders, and media representatives to celebrate the brand’s latest innovation in skincare.

Speaking at the event, Precious Osara, Team Lead for Skin by Zaron, highlighted the unique benefits and versatility of the range while emphasizing the brand’s commitment to innovative skincare solutions. Designed to work synergistically, the range offers protection from sun damage, soothes sunburns, fades hyperpigmentation, promotes collagen production, and provides deep hydration for a bright, even skin tone.

The evening also featured an inspiring interview between Adesuwa Onyenokwe and Oke Maduewesi, Founder and CEO of the Zaron Group. Maduewesi shared her journey of overcoming challenges and building Zaron into a trusted brand renowned for its quality and innovation in the beauty and skincare industry.

“A few years ago, we all saw how Nigerians were drawn to skin-whitening products. When we launched Skin by Zaron, many insisted we’d fail unless we included a bleaching range. But our brand’s integrity speaks for itself. You can brighten and take care of your skin without resorting to bleaching,” Maduewesi said, reinforcing the brand’s dedication to ethical and effective skincare solutions.

The New Vitamin C Range Includes:

Vitamin C Serum : Targets dark spots, fine lines, and wrinkles, revealing a youthful glow.

Vitamin C Cleanser : Gently removes impurities while nourishing the skin.

Vitamin C Moisturizer : Hydrates and improves skin elasticity.

Vitamin C Night Cream : Restores radiance overnight while combating signs of aging.

The launch event was hosted by media personality Kalyah Oniwo and featured product demonstrations, interactive sessions, and opportunities for guests to experience the new range firsthand. Esteemed guests included influencers such as Anita Adeoye, as well as professionals and entrepreneurs like Yewande Zacchaeus, Ejiro Amos Tafiri, and Busola Tejumola.

A highlight of the event was the panel discussion titled “My Skin Glow and I,” featuring Ezinne Alfa, founder of Beauty in Lagos and Chairperson of the National Technical Committee on Beautycare and Wellbeing Services, alongside Orusoso Maxwell, a beauty consultant and skin specialist. They provided valuable insights on beauty industry standards and expert skincare advice.

The Garden Glow Party offered a vibrant atmosphere for networking and celebrating Skin by Zaron’s commitment to inclusivity in skincare.

Skin by Zaron’s new Vitamin C range is now available for purchase at Zaron stores nationwide. For more information, visit Skin by Zaron’s official website or follow @skinbyzaron on Instagram.

