The African Heritage Centre Annual Year-End Event 2024: Celebrating Strength, Resilience, and Unity

The African Heritage Centre Ontario, Canada, 2024 Year End Event, which took place on Dec. 14, 2024 in Mississauga, Ontario, was a testament to the enduring strength, resilience, and unity of the community.

The event was graced by exceptional individuals in the African Carribbean community, including Hon. Justice Kofi Barnes, Ontario Superior Court of Justice, Prof. Obiora Okafor, Chair, Int’l Law, Johns Hopkins Univ., Michelle Buckland, founder of EMBRACE, Tina Garnett, E.D Jean Augustine Centre, Ontario, as well as other distinguished guests, whose attendance was a reminder of the shared mission that binds us as Peoples of African Descent.

The event enabled the AHC to reflect on its accomplishments in 2024. The vision of the AHC remains clear, that is, to establish a Centre for Peoples of African Descent in Ontario, a cultural landmark, and a space where the richness of African heritage can be celebrated and preserved for generations.

