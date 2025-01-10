Calabar Carnival 2024: Experience the Vibrancy of Culture with Imperial Blue’s Dazzling Presence

As the 2024 Calabar Carnival again earned its title as one of Africa’s Biggest Street Parties, Imperial Blue Whisky proudly celebrated its third year as a partner. This year, the Imperial family expanded its footprint with the addition of Imperial Black Whisky, amplifying the Carnival’s energy and sophistication.

Imperial Blue was a standout presence from the lively parades of the Cultural Carnival on the 26th and 27th of December to the unmatched vibrancy of Africa’s Biggest Street Party on the 28th and 30th of December. The festivities saw appearances from prominent figures such as Former Senator Ita Giwa, Ime Bishop Umoh aka Okon Lagos, and performers Iyanya and Runtown, who brought unforgettable energy to the celebration.

This year’s theme, “Our Shared Prosperity,” focused on harmony and cross-cultural cooperation, and the colourful exhibits and performances that defined the occasion reflected this theme.

The bold elegance of Imperial Black Whisky took centre stage at the Biker’s Carnival on the 29th of December, as both brands concluded the festivities on a high note at the Fireworks and New Year 2025 Declaration on the 31st of December.

The Imperial Black VIP Booth was a must-visit attraction throughout the Carnival. It offered premium whisky tastings and exciting activities. Guests indulged in signature cocktails, elevating the celebratory vibe.

The Calabar Carnival is more than a festival; it’s a celebration of identity and creativity. Imperial Blue and Imperial Black Whisky are proud to champion Cross River State’s rich heritage and culture, shared Bodam Taiwo, Pernod Ricard’s Head of Portfolio. This partnership showcases our commitment to fostering unforgettable experiences that bring people together.

The Carnival embodied the spirit of celebration, with Imperial Blue and Imperial Black Whisky, creating magical moments at every turn. Stay connected on social media for more updates and highlights.

Sponsored Content