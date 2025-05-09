Absolut Watermelon, Ballantine’s and Beefeater Gin had a Cocktail for Every Vibe at Femme Fest Lagos 2025

Femme Fest Lagos 2025, a celebration of music, creativity, and self-expression with a Wonderland theme, featured Pernod Ricard’s brands Absolut Watermelon Vodka, Ballantine’s whisky, and Beefeater Gin. Festival experiences included cocktails and activations from these brands, aiming to enhance the vibrant atmosphere and encourage self-expression among guests.

Absolut Watermelon Vodka created a delightful environment in which flavour meets innovation. Guests sipped on crisp, summery cocktails such as the Absolut Watermelon Cosmopolitan, Absolut Watermelon Lemonade, and Absolut Watermelon Frozen Vodkarita while channeling their creative side with hands-on tote personalization. Each tote bag became a colourful keepsake, hand-painted and carried home. With sip-and-paint sessions and Polaroid images shared with their crew, the area provided a relaxed ode to self-expression, inviting everyone to connect, create, and celebrate what makes them unique.

Ballantine’s Blended Scotch Whisky highlighted confidence and authenticity with a space created for people who stick to their story. Festival-goers lounged on plush couches, playing fan favourite games, which elicited laughter, witty banter, and unforgettable feel-good moments.

As the day turned into night, Ballantine’s signature smoothness, with subtle notes of honey, vanilla, and a hint of spice, kept the momentum going at the official after-party, with cocktails like the Ballantine’s Apple, Ballantine’s Lightening, and Ballantine’s Sour proving that there is no wrong way to enjoy Ballantine’s.















Beefeater Gin added easy elegance to Femme Fest with a fashionable zone that embodied the idea of bold, real expressions in keeping with The Spirit of London. Guests entered a pink-hued sanctuary where delicious, strawberry-fresh cocktails poured, such as the Beefeater & Tonic, Gin Basil, Pink Bramble, and Pink Strawberry Sunset. The trademark Beefeater phone booth provided the ideal setting for spontaneous, elegant photos. With playful energy, relaxing corners, shareable moments everywhere, and classic games like Jenga, chess, and ludo. Beefeater Pink provided a space for people to recharge, reconnect, and express their unique selves.

Music set the tone for Femme Fest Lagos 2025, with a powerhouse lineup anchored by Qing Madi and colourful performances by rising talents including Deto Black, Blnde, Kold AF, Juno, Ebun Yele, and Rukmani. DJs such as Wanni x Handi, ST Taj, Axara, DJ Kiss, and Honeeay performed genre-spanning performances ranging from Amapiano to Afrobeats, house to hip-hop, with each set celebrating uncompromising uniqueness.

Beyond the stage, the Femme Village showcased female-owned enterprises creating waves in fashion, beauty, and leisure. Festival attendees bought from a chosen array of businesses, including Pink Joiy, Maira Champ Nigeria, Bebe O Style, Kultured by Kay, IXI Label, Gem’d Studio, Cilsets, Reni Keji, Raenna, Lush, and many more.

Femme Fest Lagos 2025 provided us with the ideal canvas for bringing each brand to life through meaningful, immersive experiences. At Pernod Ricard, we believe in enabling self-expressions via connection, flavour, and creativity and this event was a lovely reflection of all that, said Evane Chenuet, Marketing Director, Pernod Ricard, Nigeria.

Drink More Water hydration stations were put across the event grounds, advising people to keep refreshed and drink wisely. Pernod Ricard’s involvement at Femme Fest Lagos 2025 demonstrated that whether your style is bold, inventive, or confidently cool, there was a drink and experience designed for you.

About Pernod Ricard Nigeria

Pernod Ricard Nigeria is the local affiliate of Pernod Ricard, a global leader in wines and spirits with a strong portfolio. Among their offerings are 16 of the top 100 global spirit brands, including Jameson Irish Whiskey, Beefeater Gin, Martell Cognac, Seagram’s Imperial Blue Whisky, Absolut Vodka, Ballantine’s Blended Scotch Whisky, Chivas Regal, The Glenlivet Scotch Whisky, Inverroche Gin, Imperial Black Whisky, Olmeca Tequila, Malibu Liqueur, and GH Mumm Champagne.

Sponsored Content