Conclave Elects Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost as First American Pope

In a momentous turn of events, Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost has been chosen as the 267th pope of the Catholic Church. The announcement made today on the second day of the papal conclave, followed the familiar sight of white smoke billowing from the Sistine Chapel, signaling to the world that a new leader had been selected.

Cardinal Prevost, aged 69 and originally from Chicago, becomes the first-ever pope from the United States. He will be known as Pope Leo XIV, a name that marks a new chapter in the Church’s history. The election process, held behind closed doors, saw 133 red-robed cardinals gather in the Vatican, casting their votes in secrecy until the moment was confirmed from the balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica. The senior cardinal deacon addressed the thousands gathered in the square, declaring in Latin: “Nuntio vobis gaudium magnum: habemus papam” – “I announce to you a great joy: We have a pope.”

In his first address as pope, Leo XIV appeared before the crowd with a simple greeting: “Peace be with you all.” Explaining his choice of words, he said, “This is the first greetings of the resurrected Christ, the good shepherd who has given up his life for God. And I should also like this greeting of peace to enter our hearts and our families.”

Prevost, who has spent much of his career as a missionary in South America, is widely regarded as a man with deep global experience. He served in Peru for over a decade, initially in Trujillo and later as bishop of Chiclayo from 2014 to 2023. His work within the Vatican, most recently leading the Dicastery for Bishops, has seen him play a key role in shaping the future direction of the Church. As the first pope from the United States, he is expected to continue and expand upon the reforms of his predecessor, Pope Francis, while bringing his own unique perspective to the papacy.