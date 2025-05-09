Music
BET Awards 2025: Tems, Rema, Tyla & More Among Top African Nominees
The 2025 BET Awards nominations highlight the global impact of African music, with artists from across the continent earning major recognition.
The 2025 BET Awards nominations are in, and African artists feature prominently across major categories, marking another strong moment for the continent’s music on the global stage.
Ayra Starr leads the African contingent with three nominations: ‘Best Female R&B/Pop Artist’, ‘Best New Artist’, and ‘Best International Act’. These nominations reflect her expanding presence in both African and international music circles.
Tems earns two nominations in the ‘BET Her’ category for “Burning” and “Hold On,” both from her debut album “Born In The Wild.”
Tems, already a global sensation, continues to break barriers, earning two nominations in the ‘BET Her’ category for her moving tracks, “Burning” and “Hold On”. These powerful songs from her debut album, “Born In The Wild,” not only showcase her signature emotional depth but also highlight her role as one of the most resonant voices in contemporary music.
Other African acts nominated this year include Rema, Burna Boy, Tyla, Black Sherif, and Uncle Waffles. The ‘Best New International Act’ category also sees strong African representation, with Shallipopi, Odeal, Maglera Doe Boy, Abigail Chams, and Dlala Thukzin recognised for their work over the past year.
This year’s nominations point to the expanding global footprint of African music and the continued recognition of its artists on major international stages.
See the full list of nominees:
Album of the Year
- $OME $EXY $ONGS 4 U – Drake & PARTYNEXTDOOR
- 11:11 Deluxe – Chris Brown
- Alligator Bites Never Heal – Doechii
- Cowboy Carter – Beyoncé
- Glorious – GloRilla
- GNX – Kendrick Lamar
- Hurry Up Tomorrow – The Weeknd
- We Don’t Trust You – Future & Metro Boomin
Best Female R&B/Pop Artist
- Ayra Starr
- Ari Lennox
- Coco Jones
- Kehlani
- Muni Long
- Summer Walker
- SZA
- Victoria Monét
Best Male R&B/Pop Artist
- Bruno Mars
- Chris Brown
- Drake
- Fridayy
- Leon Thomas
- Teddy Swims
- The Weeknd
- Usher
Best Group
- 41
- Common & Pete Rock
- Drake & PARTYNEXTDOOR
- FLO
- Future & Metro Boomin
- Jacquees & Dej Loaf
- Larry June, 2 Chainz, The Alchemist
- Maverick City Music
Best Collaboration
- 30 for 30 – SZA feat. Kendrick Lamar
- Alter Ego – Doechii feat. JT
- Are You Even Real – Teddy Swims feat. GIVĒON
- Beckham – Dee Billz feat. Kyle Richh, Kai Swervo, KJ Swervo
- Bless – Lil Wayne, Wheezy & Young Thug
- Like That – Future & Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar
- Luther – Kendrick Lamar & SZA
- Sticky – Tyler, the Creator feat. GloRilla, Sexyy Red & Lil Wayne
- Timeless – The Weeknd feat. Playboi Carti
Best Female Hip Hop Artist
- Cardi B
- Doechii
- Doja Cat
- GloRilla
- Latto
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Nicki Minaj
- Rapsody
- Sexyy Red
Best Male Hip Hop Artist
- Burna Boy
- BigXthaPlug
- Bossman Dlow
- Drake
- Future
- Kendrick Lamar
- Key Glock
- Lil Wayne
- Tyler, the Creator
Video of the Year
- 3AM in Tokeyo – Key Glock
- A Bar Song (Tipsy) – Shaboozey
- After Hours – Kehlani
- Denial is a River – Doechii
- Family Matters – Drake
- Not Like Us – Kendrick Lamar
- Timeless – The Weeknd feat. Playboi Carti
- Type Shit – Future, Metro Boomin, Travis Scott & Playboi Carti
Video Director of the Year
- Anderson .Paak
- B Pace Productions & Jacquees
- Benny Boom
- Cactus Jack
- Cole Bennett
- Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar
- Dave Meyers
- Foggieraw
- Tyler, the Creator
Best New Artist
- 41
- Ayra Starr
- BigXthaPlug
- Bossman Dlow
- Dee Billz
- Leon Thomas
- October London
- Shaboozey
- Teddy Swims
Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award
- A God (There Is) – Common & Pete Rock feat. Jennifer Hudson
- Amen – Pastor Mike Jr.
- Better Days – Fridayy
- Church Doors – Yolanda Adams feat. Sir The Baptist & Donald Lawrence (Terry Hunter Remix)
- Constant – Maverick City Music, Jordin Sparks, Chandler Moore & Anthony Gargiula
- Deserve to Win – Tamela Mann
- Faith – Rapsody
- Rain Down on Me – GloRilla feat. Kirk Franklin, Maverick City Music
Viewer’s Choice Award
- Residuals – Chris Brown
- Denial is a River – Doechii
- Nokia – Drake
- Like That – Future & Metro Boomin feat. Kendrick Lamar
- TGIF – GloRilla
- Not Like Us – Kendrick Lamar
- Luther – Kendrick Lamar & SZA
- Brokey – Latto
Best International Act
- Any Gabrielly (Brazil)
- Ayra Starr (Nigeria)
- Bashy (United Kingdom)
- Black Sherif (Ghana)
- Ezra Collective (United Kingdom)
- Joé Dwèt Filé (France)
- MC Luanna (Brazil)
- Rema (Nigeria)
- SDM (France)
- Tyla (South Africa)
- Uncle Waffles (Swaziland)
Best New International Act
- Abigail Chams (Tanzania)
- Ajuliacosta (Brazil)
- Amabbi (Brazil)
- Dlala Thukzin (South Africa)
- Dr Yaro (France)
- KWN (United Kingdom)
- Maglera Doe Boy (South Africa)
- Merveille (France)
- Odeal (United Kingdom)
- Shallipopi (Nigeria)
- TxC (South Africa)
BET Her
- Beautiful People – Mary J. Blige
- Blackbiird – Beyoncé feat. Tanner Adell, Brittney Spencer, Tiera Kennedy & Reyna Roberts
- Bloom – Doechii
- Burning – Tems
- Defying Gravity – Cynthia Erivo feat. Ariana Grande
- Heart of a Woman – Summer Walker
- Hold On – Tems
- In My Bag – FLO & GloRilla
Best Movie
- Bad Boys: Ride or Die
- Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F
- Luther: Never Too Much
- Mufasa: The Lion King
- One of Them Days
- Rebel Ridge
- The Piano Lesson
- The Six Triple Eight
Best Actor
- Aaron Pierre
- Aldis Hodge
- Anthony Mackie
- Colman Domingo
- Denzel Washington
- Jamie Foxx
- Joey Bada$$
- Kevin Hart
- Sterling K. Brown
- Will Smith
Best Actress
- Andra Day
- Angela Bassett
- Coco Jones
- Cynthia Erivo
- Keke Palmer
- Kerry Washington
- Quinta Brunson
- Viola Davis
- Zendaya
YoungStars Award
- Akira Akbar
- Blue Ivy Carter
- Gracelyn “Gracie” Hollingsworth
- Heiress Harris
- Melody Hurd
- Thaddeus J. Mixson
- Tyrik Johnson
- VanVan
Sportswoman of the Year Award
- A’ja Wilson
- Angel Reese
- Claressa Shields
- Coco Gauff
- Dawn Staley
- Flau’jae Johnson
- Juju Watkins
- Sha’Carri Richardson
- Simone Biles
Sportsman of the Year Award
- Aaron Judge
- Anthony Edwards
- Deion Sanders
- Jalen Hurts
- Jayson Tatum
- LeBron James
- Saquon Barkley
- Stephen Curry