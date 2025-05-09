BET Awards 2025: Tems, Rema, Tyla & More Among Top African Nominees

The 2025 BET Awards nominations are in, and African artists feature prominently across major categories, marking another strong moment for the continent’s music on the global stage.

Ayra Starr leads the African contingent with three nominations: ‘Best Female R&B/Pop Artist’, ‘Best New Artist’, and ‘Best International Act’. These nominations reflect her expanding presence in both African and international music circles.

Tems earns two nominations in the ‘BET Her’ category for “Burning” and “Hold On,” both from her debut album “Born In The Wild.”

Other African acts nominated this year include Rema, Burna Boy, Tyla, Black Sherif, and Uncle Waffles. The ‘Best New International Act’ category also sees strong African representation, with Shallipopi, Odeal, Maglera Doe Boy, Abigail Chams, and Dlala Thukzin recognised for their work over the past year.

This year’s nominations point to the expanding global footprint of African music and the continued recognition of its artists on major international stages.

See the full list of nominees:

Album of the Year

$OME $EXY $ONGS 4 U – Drake & PARTYNEXTDOOR

11:11 Deluxe – Chris Brown

Alligator Bites Never Heal – Doechii

Cowboy Carter – Beyoncé

Glorious – GloRilla

GNX – Kendrick Lamar

Hurry Up Tomorrow – The Weeknd

We Don’t Trust You – Future & Metro Boomin

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

Ayra Starr

Ari Lennox

Coco Jones

Kehlani

Muni Long

Summer Walker

SZA

Victoria Monét

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist

Bruno Mars

Chris Brown

Drake

Fridayy

Leon Thomas

Teddy Swims

The Weeknd

Usher

Best Group

41

Common & Pete Rock

Drake & PARTYNEXTDOOR

FLO

Future & Metro Boomin

Jacquees & Dej Loaf

Larry June, 2 Chainz, The Alchemist

Maverick City Music

Best Collaboration

30 for 30 – SZA feat. Kendrick Lamar

Alter Ego – Doechii feat. JT

Are You Even Real – Teddy Swims feat. GIVĒON

Beckham – Dee Billz feat. Kyle Richh, Kai Swervo, KJ Swervo

Bless – Lil Wayne, Wheezy & Young Thug

Like That – Future & Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar

Luther – Kendrick Lamar & SZA

Sticky – Tyler, the Creator feat. GloRilla, Sexyy Red & Lil Wayne

Timeless – The Weeknd feat. Playboi Carti

Best Female Hip Hop Artist

Cardi B

Doechii

Doja Cat

GloRilla

Latto

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Rapsody

Sexyy Red

Best Male Hip Hop Artist

Burna Boy

BigXthaPlug

Bossman Dlow

Drake

Future

Kendrick Lamar

Key Glock

Lil Wayne

Tyler, the Creator

Video of the Year

3AM in Tokeyo – Key Glock

A Bar Song (Tipsy) – Shaboozey

After Hours – Kehlani

Denial is a River – Doechii

Family Matters – Drake

Not Like Us – Kendrick Lamar

Timeless – The Weeknd feat. Playboi Carti

Type Shit – Future, Metro Boomin, Travis Scott & Playboi Carti

Video Director of the Year

Anderson .Paak

B Pace Productions & Jacquees

Benny Boom

Cactus Jack

Cole Bennett

Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar

Dave Meyers

Foggieraw

Tyler, the Creator

Best New Artist

41

Ayra Starr

BigXthaPlug

Bossman Dlow

Dee Billz

Leon Thomas

October London

Shaboozey

Teddy Swims

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

A God (There Is) – Common & Pete Rock feat. Jennifer Hudson

Amen – Pastor Mike Jr.

Better Days – Fridayy

Church Doors – Yolanda Adams feat. Sir The Baptist & Donald Lawrence (Terry Hunter Remix)

Constant – Maverick City Music, Jordin Sparks, Chandler Moore & Anthony Gargiula

Deserve to Win – Tamela Mann

Faith – Rapsody

Rain Down on Me – GloRilla feat. Kirk Franklin, Maverick City Music

Viewer’s Choice Award

Residuals – Chris Brown

Denial is a River – Doechii

Nokia – Drake

Like That – Future & Metro Boomin feat. Kendrick Lamar

TGIF – GloRilla

Not Like Us – Kendrick Lamar

Luther – Kendrick Lamar & SZA

Brokey – Latto

Best International Act

Any Gabrielly (Brazil)

Ayra Starr (Nigeria)

Bashy (United Kingdom)

Black Sherif (Ghana)

Ezra Collective (United Kingdom)

Joé Dwèt Filé (France)

MC Luanna (Brazil)

Rema (Nigeria)

SDM (France)

Tyla (South Africa)

Uncle Waffles (Swaziland)

Best New International Act

Abigail Chams (Tanzania)

Ajuliacosta (Brazil)

Amabbi (Brazil)

Dlala Thukzin (South Africa)

Dr Yaro (France)

KWN (United Kingdom)

Maglera Doe Boy (South Africa)

Merveille (France)

Odeal (United Kingdom)

Shallipopi (Nigeria)

TxC (South Africa)

BET Her

Beautiful People – Mary J. Blige

Blackbiird – Beyoncé feat. Tanner Adell, Brittney Spencer, Tiera Kennedy & Reyna Roberts

Bloom – Doechii

Burning – Tems

Defying Gravity – Cynthia Erivo feat. Ariana Grande

Heart of a Woman – Summer Walker

Hold On – Tems

In My Bag – FLO & GloRilla

Best Movie

Bad Boys: Ride or Die

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F

Luther: Never Too Much

Mufasa: The Lion King

One of Them Days

Rebel Ridge

The Piano Lesson

The Six Triple Eight

Best Actor

Aaron Pierre

Aldis Hodge

Anthony Mackie

Colman Domingo

Denzel Washington

Jamie Foxx

Joey Bada$$

Kevin Hart

Sterling K. Brown

Will Smith

Best Actress

Andra Day

Angela Bassett

Coco Jones

Cynthia Erivo

Keke Palmer

Kerry Washington

Quinta Brunson

Viola Davis

Zendaya

YoungStars Award

Akira Akbar

Blue Ivy Carter

Gracelyn “Gracie” Hollingsworth

Heiress Harris

Melody Hurd

Thaddeus J. Mixson

Tyrik Johnson

VanVan

Sportswoman of the Year Award

A’ja Wilson

Angel Reese

Claressa Shields

Coco Gauff

Dawn Staley

Flau’jae Johnson

Juju Watkins

Sha’Carri Richardson

Simone Biles

Sportsman of the Year Award