Tems’ “Born In The Wild” is Finally Here and it’s A Celebration of Vulnerability

The wait is over! Tems‘ highly anticipated debut album, “Born In The Wild,” is finally here. The 18-track project features collaborations with Asake on “Get It Right” and J. Cole on “Free Fall,” promising a diverse sonic experience.

“Born In The Wild” is a deeply personal journey for Tems. “I had to step back a bit, to check in with myself,” she tells Apple Music, “nd also just find healing from all the trauma and everything I experienced before ‘Tems.’ I think I had to unlearn a lot of things. This album is just a new way of me expressing myself, while still centring who I am in it.” The album reflects on feelings of self-doubt, self-discovery, navigating relationships, and ultimately, self-trust. It’s everything about her growth and unwavering spirit, and her readiness to embrace the future.

Musically, “Born In The Wild” defies genre boundaries. From the sultry R&B of “Burning” to the fusions of Afrobeats and amapiano in “Get It Right,” the album celebrates African culture and heritage. This is evident in her reimagining of Seyi Sodimu’s 1997 hit, “Love Me JeJe,” transformed into a breezy and contemporary offering.

Tems has been building anticipation for the album since her Coachella announcement. She released “Love Me Jeje,” a reinterpretation of the classic song, followed by a soulful performance of “Love Me JeJe” and the title track “Born In The Wild” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Most recently, she captivated audiences with a Tiny Desk performance, showcasing standout tracks like “Me & U,” “Ice T,” “Unfortunate,” and “Forever.”

This new chapter in Tems’ career promises raw vulnerability, sonic exploration, and a powerful spirit ready to conquer the world.

Listen to “Born In The Wild” below: