Falz Releases New EP “Before The Feast” feat. Adekunle Gold, Phyno, Flavour & More

Rapper Falz, the Bahd Guy, is back with a new EP titled “Before The Feast.” This six-track project marks Falz’s first solo E following collaborations on “Make He No Cause Fight 2” with Ajebutter and Boj (2019) andChemistry” with Simi (2016).

“Before The Feast” is a sonic reflection of Falz’s signature style – clever wordplay, captivating storytelling, and a genre-bending approach. Falz himself describes the EP as “a renaissance happening before our eyes… a journey of coming into being.” This perfectly captures the essence of the project: showcasing an evolved and improved Falz as an artist.

Featuring collaborations with Adekunle Gold, Shaybo, Phyno, Flavour, Crayon, and ODUMODUBLVCK, the EP promises a diverse listening experience, as it seamlessly blends elements of Afrobeat, hip-hop, and highlife.

Listen below:

