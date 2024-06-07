Ladipoe Brings the Energy with Live Medley Performance on “Lifelines Live Sessions” | Watch

Don’t you just love it when your favourite artists hit the studio to perform live medleys of their greatest hits? Ladipoe recently took to the Lifelines Live Sessions stage for a first-time medley performance of some of his most popular tracks.

He kicked things off with a soulful mashup of “Big Energy,” “Feeling,” “Hallelujah,” “Know You,” “Running,” and “Jaiye.”

For his recently released track “Hallelujah,” he was joined in the studio by Rozzz and Morrelo.

Enjoy!