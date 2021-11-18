New Video: Ladipoe feat. Fireboy DML – Running

The official visuals for “Running” is finally out and it is just what you would expect from a musical collaboration from Ladipoe and Fireboy DML.

It is a visual spectacle that takes place in a mini theatre, a broken down structure, with horseriding, and men playing chess. All these put together pass across the message of the song. “Running” is from Ladipoe’s EP “Providence” which had 5.2 million streams barely 48 hours after its release.

Watch the video of “Running” below: