Connect with us

Music

New Video: Ladipoe feat. Fireboy DML - Running

Music

New Video: WSTRN feat. Fireboy DML - Be My Guest

Music Relationships Scoop Sweet Spot

Peter & Lola Omotayo-Okoye Celebrate 8th Wedding Anniversary

BN TV Music

Watch Bez perform "Loving No One Else" on Glitch Africa

Music Scoop

New Video: Buju - Never Stopped

BN TV Music

Watch Laycon break down the lyrics of "Verified" on Accelerate TV

Music

New Music + Video: Chee - Mu Na Chi Mu So

Music Scoop

Timi Dakolo is Dropping New Music Soon! See BTS Moments from "Obim" Video Shoot

Music

New Music: Mazi Floss - Slay Mama

Music

New Video: Django23 & Bella Shmurda - Shayo

Music

New Video: Ladipoe feat. Fireboy DML – Running

Published

5 hours ago

 on

The official visuals for “Running” is finally out and it is just what you would expect from a musical collaboration from Ladipoe and Fireboy DML.

It is a visual spectacle that takes place in a mini theatre, a broken down structure, with horseriding, and men playing chess. All these put together pass across the message of the song. “Running” is from Ladipoe’s EP “Providence” which had 5.2 million streams barely 48 hours after its release.

Watch the video of “Running” below: 

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa


Star Features

Dennis Isong: How to Access Federal Mortgage in Nigeria

Comet Nwosu: These Tips Will Help You Communicate More Effectively

And the Winner Is… | #BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

BN Prose: Uncle Buba by Titilayo Olurin

Ermann Zannou Is Saving Lives With Stainless Steel Stoves – Here’s How
css.php