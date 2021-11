After the successful audio release of their track, “Be My Guest”, British afro-fusion group, WSTRN and Nigerian superstar, Fireboy DML come through with the music videos.

The group, WSTRN who hail from West London comprises of Akelle Charles, Haile, and Louis Rei. They were recently nominated for Best R&B/Soul Act at the 2021 MOBO Awards.

Watch the video of “Be My Guest” here: