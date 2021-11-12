Connect with us

Wizkid, Rema, Tems, Tiwa Savage Nominated for MOBO Awards 2021

It has been a great year so far for Nigerian music. Last time, it was nominations for the 2021 BET Soul Train Awards, with stars Tems and Wizkid getting recognized for their craft. Now, the MOBO Awards are here with Nigerians all over the nominations list.

For the Best International Act category, Wizkid and Rema were nominated alongside Kanye West, Megan the Stallion, Drake, and Lil Nas.

Burna Boy was nominated for the Best African Music Act category. Other Nigerians on the list are Rema, Ayra Starr, Tems, CKay, Tiwa Savage, Wizkid, and Davido.

 

