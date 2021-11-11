Lord’s London Dry Gin set to host Third Edition of the Lord’s Achievers Awards

Premium spirit brand, Lord’s London Dry Gin returns to host the 3rd edition of the Lord’s Achievers Awards which is dedicated to celebrating young and resilient achievers who have made a significant and lasting impact in different professional landscapes in Nigeria, which cuts across the Arts, Business, Creative, Health, Innovation, Professional, Social Impact and Tech industries.

Since its inception in 2019, Lord’s Achievers Awards initiative honors leadership and remarkable achievement driven by innovation by recognizing young individuals who strive to achieve distinct success in various career trajectories.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic which upended lives and businesses, these young individuals have shown a high level of adaptability and resilience in their different professional landscapes by finding innovative solutions to stay afloat and mitigate the impact of the pandemic.

On Saturday, November 13th, 2021, Lord’s London Dry Gin will honor these 10 achievers who have attained remarkable levels of progress in their different industries: Chioma Fakorede (Founder, Olamma Cares Foundation), Debo Adedayo aka MisterMacaroni (All-round entertainer and Activist), Henrich Bankole Akomolafe (Co-Founder & MD, Akotex Nig), Lehle Balde (Financial inclusion advocate & Editor at Business Day), Michael Sunbola (Founder, Lagos Food Bank), Moyosola Kara (Director of Marketing & Comms, Eze), Nonso Egemba, popularly known as Aproko Doctor (Activist and Founder, The Healthy Threads), Olusola Amusan (Co-Founder, Vesti), Osa Seven (Innovative Graffiti artist), and Victor Boyle-Komolafe (Founder & CEO, GIVO solutions). This exclusive black-tie event will be held at Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island.

Speaking extensively on this year’s edition, Stanley Obi, General Manager, Marketing at Grand Oak stated;

“Across the globe, young individuals are blazing the trail in their chosen creative and entrepreneurial industries despite the odds set before them. It is with this backdrop that the Lord’s Achievers Awards was established. Through this innovative platform, we will continue to acknowledge resilient individuals in Nigeria who are making noteworthy contributions in various professions, provide visibility opportunities to bolster their platform and bring further credibility to their exceptional performances.”

Lord’s London Dry Gin, is the premium spirit brand enjoyed by classy and sophisticated ladies and distinguished gentlemen.

