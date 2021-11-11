BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Hello BellaNaijarians!

It’s the weekend! Wow, how they come so fast. Your time to rest, have fun. Here’s your go-to list for all the exciting events this weekend.

Scroll through to see.

To have your event featured for free, send an email with details of the event – Theme, Date, Time, Venue and a short description – to events (at) BellaNaija (dot) com.

Do not forget to check BellaNaija.com every Thursday for the event listing everywhere!

***

Fuji is Art

Fuji: A Opera returns with an exhibition of Fuji-themed digital artworks by 24-year-old Nigerian digital artist, Bidemi Tata. Fuji is Art is in collaboration with the Lagos State Government and the Lagos State Parks and Gardens Agency (LASPARK). This exhibition would take the form of outdoor installations where 10 digital artworks would be shown at three gardens in Lagos.

Date: Monday, November 8 – Monday, November 22, 2021.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: Triangular layby (with the Fela Statue) on Allen Avenue, Ikeja | Triangular layby on Akin Adesola, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Mastercard Restaurant Week

The annual Mastercard Restaurant Week returns to Lagos offering an unforgettable dining experience. In partnership with Lost in Lagos, over 30 restaurants will participate, highlighting the incredible dining experiences available in the city. Exclusively available to Mastercard cardholders, people in Lagos can go to one of the 33 participating restaurants and request the special menu on offer. Alternatively, reservations can be made via the Lost in Lagos website, or directly through the restaurant of choice.

Date: Monday, November 8 – Sunday, November 28, 2021.

RSVP: HERE

Old Skool Thursday

Party with friends and experience fun and luxury at its finest.

Date: Thursday, November 11, 2021.

Time: 10 PM.

Venue: Discovery Mall, Plot 215 Konoko Crescent off Ademola Adetokunbo, Wuse II, Abuja.

Tropical Thursdays

Enjoy deep house and Amapiano music at the Tropical Thursday featuring free shots for ladies and special performances.

Date: Thursday, November 11, 2021.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: Kingfisher, off Admiralty Way, 1 Wole Olateju Cres, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

RSVP: 09030000021 or 08157100893

Jazz Thursdays at The Metaphor

Date: Thursday, November 11, 2021.

Time: 6 PM

Venue: The Metaphor, 78a Younis Bashorun Street, Victoria Island 106104, Lagos

RSVP: 08187122351

Karaoke Night

Unwind with good music with a fantastic karaoke experience as you sing out loud with Xtan following your favourite lyrics.

Date: Thursday, November 11, 2021.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: Xovar, 19B Sabitex Hotel Road, Opp House on The Rock, Ikate, Lekki.

RSVP: 09084447444 OR 0807 335 5555.

Kuti’s Bistro Karaoke

Date: Thursday, November 11, 2021.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: Kuti’s Bistro, 9 Ogundana St, Allen, Ikeja.

Official Grand Opening of Monte Carlo (The Definition of NightLife)

Date: Thursday, November 11, 2021.

Time: 11 PM.

Venue: Monte Carlo, 63 Adeniran Ogunsanya street, Surulere, Lagos.

RSVP: 09046816894

Trippy Thursdays

Date: Thursday, November 11, 2021.

Time: 10 PM.

Venue: Vellvett grill lounge and bar, 19B Idejo St, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: 08129990001

ADA the EP Exclusive Listening

Headies-nominated Nigerian singer, J’Dess is hosting a listening party for “Ada”.

Date: Thursday, November 11, 2021.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: Artisan Lounge, 14 Anifowoshe St, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Empathy Band Live Performance

Empathy band will be performing live at the Beer Barn Lekki.

Date: Thursday, November 11, 2021.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: Beer Barn, 32a Admiralty Way, Eti-Osa, Lagos.

RSVP: 08118888003

After Work Cruise

There’s no better time to relax than today, so come out after work to relax and ease the days stress at Hive. Order chicken wings and let the drinks roll out. PS: you get 10% off cocktails, mocktails and beer when you order from 5 pm – 7 pm

Date: Thursday, November 11, 2021.

Time: 5 PM.

Venue: The Hive by Wingist, Mohammadu Buhari Way, Central Business Dis, Abuja.

RSVP: 09086100005

The Grand Prix

Entertainment and music on another level. Experience a totally new vibe, this Weekend at the official grand opening of Monte Carlo.

Date: Friday, November 12, 2021.

Time: 11 PM.

Venue: Monte Carlo, 63 Adeniran Ogunsanya street, Surulere, Lagos.

RSVP: 09046816894

Amapiano vs Afrobeats Party

Lagos Hottest 2 in 1 Party “Amapiano vs Afrobeat” is back this Friday. N5K for headset and AfterParty access. N20k minimum for a guaranteed seat. Silent disco starts at 7 pm, and the afterparty starts at 12 midnight.

Date: Friday, November 12, 2021.

Time: 7 PM

Venue: Bayroot bar and Lounge, 5B Water Corporation Rd, Oniru Rd, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: 08092103450 or 08099921114.

Cash Out

Date: Friday, November 12, 2021.

Time: 10 PM.

Venue: Discovery Mall, plot 215 Konoko Crescent off Ademola Adetokunbo, Wuse II, Abuja.

RSVP: 08038960699 or 07033964793

Jam Sessions at The Clubhouse

Date: Friday, November 12, 2021.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: The Clubhouse Poolside, TAK Continental Estate, 11 Aliyu Mohammed Road, Life Camp, Abuja.

RSVP: 08077040404 or 0809448844

Game Night at Metaphor

Date: Friday, November 12, 2021.

Time: 5 PM

Venue: The Metaphor, 78a Younis Bashorun Street, Victoria Island 106104, Lagos

RSVP: 08187122351

Friday Night Vibes with DJ Kraizee

Two DJs. One Hype Man. One roof. It’s going to be a double lituation affair this weekend and you know you can’t miss out. P.S: Free shots after 11 PM for the ladies.

Date: Friday, November 12, 2021.

Time: 7 PM

Venue: Moonshine Cafe, 7A Admiralty Rd, Lekki Phase I, Lekki.

Nedoux Sewing Club

Have you always wanted to learn how to sew your own clothes? Then join the DIY sewing workshop for beginners.

Date: Saturday, November 13, 2021.

Time: 10 AM.

RSVP: HERE or 08108730803

STRETCH

Are you out of school and looking for a job? Are you looking to advance in your current career path? Do you want to switch careers? Then it’s time to STRETCH The HOF Mentors Network presents STRETCH, an online workshop for school leavers and professionals seeking career advancement.

Date: Saturday, November 13, 2021

Time: 11 AM.

Venue: Virtual

RSVP: Click this link to register: bit.ly/hofstretch

The Art of Candle Making for Beginners

Craft your own scented candle this weekend.

Date: Saturday, November 13, 2021.

Time: 2 PM.

Venue: African Therapeutic Garden, 17A Madike street, off Raymond Njoku Road, of Awolowo Rd, Ikoyi, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Funtime at Omu Resort

Date: Saturday, November 13, 2021.

Time: 11 AM.

Venue: Omu Resort, 1 Asiwaju Bola Tinubu Wy, Ibeju, Lekki.

RSVP: [email protected] or 08143207147 IG: @wakawaka.ng

Any Given Sunday with Reekado Banks

Lagos, make your way through ‘Ozumba Mbadiwe’ to come party with Reekadobanks this Sunday.

Date: Sunday, November 14, 2021.

Time: 2 PM.

Venue: The Vibe, 16b Akin Olugbade St, Eti-Osa, Victoria Island.

Sip & Paint

It’s time to experience unlimited fun at the maiden edition of Euphoria by House9 Sip & Paint. Get your tickets now to show off your artistic skill as we Paint by the Pool, with some of the best Painting tutors in Just Paint. Side attractions include music, games, photobooth.

Date: Sunday, November 14, 2021.

RSVP: Cynthia on 08189939370 or Barth on 08104002437

Ribs & Chops: Grill Fest 2021

Date: Sunday, November 14, 2021.

Time: 10 AM

Venue: Muri Okunola Park, Ozumba Mbadiwe Rd, Eti-Osa, Lagos.

Palmwine Groove

Time for unlimited fun, unlimited palm wine, and unlimited grills. Make it a date with Laughing Goat Lagos and make a reservation now.

Date: Sunday, November 14, 2021.

Time: 5 PM.

Venue: 36a, Jay Jay Oladimeji Close, off Freedom Way, Lekki, Lagos.

EXP’s Second Sunday: Danfo Get on the Bus!

Lagos, your favourite danfo cruise is back. Get on the bus for EXP’s Second Sunday edition. Covid precautions: buses will be at a lower capacity, venues will be mostly outdoors, mask on at all times on the bus!

Date: Sunday, November 14, 2021.

Time: 11 AM.

RSVP: HERE

Learn Pottery with Yellowlyfe x Breather

Are you the next Pablo Picasso or the next Dave, the Potter? How would you know if you’re not a part of this creative activity brought to you by Yellowlyfe? Explore your creative side by attending the Learn Pottery with Yellowlyfe & Breather this weekend.

Date: Sunday, November 14, 2021.

RSVP: HERE

Yoga and Sip

Moonshine Cafe is ready to take you through a series of mind-refreshing yoga sessions. Yoga mats will be provided at the venue.

Date: Sunday, November 14, 2021.

Time: 10 AM

Venue: Moonshine Cafe, 7A Admiralty Rd, Lekki Phase I, Lekki.

RSVP: HERE

Burgers & Booze at with Kewa’s Kitchen

Walk-ins are allowed into the event from 6 pm – 8 pm only.

Date: Wednesday, November 17, 2021.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: The Garden, 8 Bayo Kuku Rd, Ikoyi, Lagos.

RSVP: 09056185191 or 08180249336