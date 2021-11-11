Connect with us

Register to Attend STRETCH - An Online Career Workshop | Nov 13th

Are you out of school and looking for a job?
Are you looking to advance in your current career path ?
Do you want to switch careers?

Then it’s time to STRETCH
The HOF Mentors Network presents STRETCH
An online workshop for school leavers and professionals seeking career advancement.

At the workshop you will learn the top skills you need to succeed in the modern work place.
Discover tested and tried principles for setting and achieving career goals and get preferred for the future of work.

Speakers and Panelists:

  • Remi Adegboyega
    (Fellow Chartered Institute of Personal Management )
  • Dr. Kehinde Nwani
    (Group Managing Director and CEO, Meadow Hall Foundation)
  • Ayo Aderibigbe
    (Chief Operating Officer at Bell Oil and Gas)
  • Ese Adejuwon
    (Office Manager, ACTIS Lagos)

Event Details

Date: Saturday, November 13th, 2021
Time: 11am
Venue: Virtual

Attendance is free but registration is required.
Click this link to register: bit.ly/hofstretch

For enquires, please call 09042820090

