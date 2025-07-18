Elevating Healthcare Standards: The Official Launch of BTL Medical and Aesthetic Solutions in Nigeria

BTL Medical Devices made a noteworthy debut in Nigeria’s medical and aesthetic space on May 9, 2025, with the official launch of its local branch. The event drew top physiotherapists, cardiologists, healthcare experts, and aesthetic professionals, all keen to experience the next frontier in rehabilitation and beauty technology.

Guests were welcomed into a beautifully curated space designed by Elvora, the event planning and production company behind the seamless execution. Elvora brought the experience to life from custom signage to elevated guest touchpoints. The space was thoughtfully designed to spark connection and innovation, creating the perfect atmosphere for meaningful engagement, learning, and celebrationThe launch was hosted by Dr. George (The Talk Doctor), who guided guests through a day of exciting insights and vibrant networking. Stakeholders, industry leaders, and healthcare pioneers were introduced to a new era of treatment possibilities.

A Remarkable Address

In his keynote speech, Tomas Turecek, Managing Director of BTL Medical Devices Nigeria, walked attendees through the company’s innovation journey from its global milestones to its promising future in Nigeria. His message spotlighted BTL’s role in transforming how patients experience rehabilitation and aesthetic treatments through cutting-edge, non-invasive technology.

Following his keynote, the program featured speaker sessions with medical experts from leading hospitals, who shared real-world case studies and successful outcomes using BTL devices. Their insights helped illuminate the tangible impact of these technologies across patient care and clinical practice. Attendees were also able to engage with the technology directly through interactive demo classes and Q&A sessions. These hands-on experiences created a dynamic environment for learning, giving guests a deeper understanding of the devices’ capabilities and applications.

Innovation Meets Impact

Throughout the event, guests experienced product demonstrations that highlighted BTL’s physiotherapy and aesthetic portfolios including:

High-Intensity Laser Therapy

Shockwave Therapy

Electrotherapy & Ultrasound Therapy

Spinal Decompression

BTL Robotics (R-TOUCH, R-LEAD, R-GAIT, R-FORCE)

EMFACE, EXION, EMSculpt Neo

These devices offer a strong, non-invasive solutions for pain relief, rehabilitation, skin tightening, and body sculpting, positioning BTL as a game-changer in both clinical and aesthetic spaces.

Beyond Technology

A touch of excitement was added with a lively raffle draw, where guests won beauty treatments and exclusive BTL experiences celebrating wellness in more ways than one. A Launch to Remember

In a moment of recognition, BTL Medical Devices was presented with a welcome plaque by the Association of Clinical and Academic Physiotherapists of Nigeria, acknowledging their entry and potential impact in the country’s healthcare landscape.

In turn, BTL honored its dedicated partners with awards of appreciation, celebrating their loyalty and longstanding collaboration in advancing the brand’s mission and values across the industry.

As the evening unfolded, it was clear the event had achieved more than just a product introduction – it sparked inspiration and set a new standard for wellness experiences in Nigeria.

From start to finish, the event reflected the impact of thoughtful execution—driven by Elvora’s planning, production, and creative direction.

Discover the innovation behind BTL’s medical and aesthetic solutions—visit BTL Worldwide or walk into their Nigeria office at 19 Dr. Adewale Oshin Street, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

For inquiries, call 0810 285 3054.

Event Conceptualization & Production by @by.elvora

Sponsored Content