Fuji: A Opera Is Back With An Art Exhibition & Installation Tagged ‘Fuji Is Art’ | November 8th – 22nd

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Fuji: A Opera returns with an exhibition of Fuji-themed digital artworks by 24-year-old Nigerian digital artist, Bidemi Tata. Fuji is Art is in collaboration with the Lagos State Government and the Lagos State Parks and Gardens Agency (LASPARK).

This exhibition would take the form of outdoor installations where 10 digital artworks would be shown at three gardens in Lagos.

Bidemi Tata’s Artwork – The many faces of Fuji

We believe this initiative further promotes the mandate of LASPARK, an agency responsible for beautifying the environment through landscaping and planting of trees as well as promoting recreation and leisure by creating safe, outdoor public spaces in Lagos. We find this in tandem with our vision as well. We are reimagining the possibilities of our environment through art and conserving the Fuji music sub-culture.

Bidemi Tata’s Artwork – Fuji’s acceptance and popularity

By providing digital artworks to populate the serene environment created by the Lagos State Parks and Gardens Agency (LASPARK), Fuji: A Opera joins in the drive to promote the city of Lagos as a cultural destination with environmentally friendly sites and with visual entertainment that describes the energy of the city.

Bidemi Tata’s Artwork – Danfo tattoo

“We always seek out ways to create events and initiatives where the people of Lagos can interact with our beautiful parks and gardens. These digital illustrations express the energy of Lagos through the motifs of Fuji music. It is apt and a welcome idea”, says Adetoun Popoola, the General Manager of LASPARK.

The outdoor exhibition holds from November 8th to 22nd at the following high-traffic gardens – Triangular Lay-By (with the Fela Statue) on Allen Avenue, Ikeja; Triangular Lay-By on Akin Adesola, VI; and more.

For more information, follow @fujiopera on all social media platforms.

