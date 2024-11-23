Celebrating the Strength of 5 | Fuji: A Opera Returns for Its Historic Fifth Edition This 2024!

Fuji: A Opera, Nigeria’s premier festival showcasing Fuji music, will have its fifth edition on December 5, 2024, at Muri Okunola Park. This year’s edition commemorates five decades of Fuji’s revolutionary influence on music and popular culture. With over 5,000 attendees expected, this milestone event promises a spectacular evening of Fuji legend performances, a powerful visual tribute, and a glimpse into the genre’s daring future.

The Strength of “5”: A Milestone Celebration

In partnership with FUMAN, this milestone 5th edition theme, “Five Decades of Fuji: Honouring the Past, Inspiring the Future,” celebrates the genre’s incredible 50-year history. Fuji music continues to inspire, from the bustling streets of SouthWest Nigeria, where Fuji was born, to today’s Afrobeats charts, which are influenced by his legacy. This year’s event will investigate how five decades of Fuji creativity have influenced language, dance, and global popular culture.

A Stunning line-up of iconic headliners

The concert will include famous headliners—K1 De Ultimate, Saheed Osupa, KS1 Malaika, Shina Akanni, Abass Obesere, Remi Aluko, Sulaimon Atawewe, SK Sensation, and Lokoso Ajani —each representing a different period of Fuji music. In addition, two rising performers will demonstrate their talents, highlighting the genre’s changing future. This mix of Fuji’s iconic icons and rising stars exemplifies Fuji’s timeless appeal across generations.

This year, Nigerian Breweries and Grand Oak gladly collaborate with Fuji: A Opera to provide fans with an upgraded experience. Nigerian Breweries will present a VIP lounge with special cocktails inspired by the genre’s vibe. Grand Oak’s interactive brand experience will showcase aspects of African heritage, providing festival-goers with an unforgettable cultural immersion.

Bobo Omotayo, the visionary of Fuji: A Opera, stated his excitement for this edition;

Our fifth edition is particularly significant since it corresponds with five decades of Fuji’s great impact. It’s amazing to watch how Fuji: A Opera has expanded, introducing Fuji’s vitality to new audiences. We have held experiences in Nigeria and the United Kingdom. This year, with the help of our dedicated sponsors and supporters, we’re elevating this celebration to new heights, commemorating every achievement Fuji has made over the years.

Signature Attire

Fuji fans may own a piece of history with the limited-edition “5th Anniversary” aso-ebi, designed in conjunction with UB Fabrics. The special print collection, available upon request, contains one-of-a-kind pieces inspired by Fuji’s distinctive aesthetic.

Event Details & Ticket Info

Fuji: A Opera celebrates its fifth anniversary on December 5, 2024, in Muri Okunola Park in Lagos. Registration is free and is now open via Tix Africa. For additional information on this year’s event, visit the website or follow @fujiopera on social media.

BellaNaija is a Media Partner for Fuji: A Opera 5.0