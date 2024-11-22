WISCAR is set to take you on a Mentoring Walk this November | Join the Movement

Mentorship is a journey, not a destination, and every journey begins with a single step. Next Saturday, WISCAR is set to help individuals take that step with their Annual Mentoring Walk, a long-standing tradition that celebrates connection, growth, and empowerment.

Taking place on the 30th of November at Banana Island, the walk is more than just an event. This year, it serves as a pathway to the transformative conversations and opportunities awaiting at the WISCAR Annual Mentoring and Leadership Conference.

WISCAR (Women in Successful Careers) is a non-profit organization committed to empowering individuals through structured mentoring and leadership development. While it focuses on advancing women, WISCAR also fosters diversity and inclusion across all sectors.

The Mentoring Walk exemplifies this mission, creating a welcoming atmosphere where both men and women can relax, network, and engage in meaningful conversations. Starting at 7 a.m., the walk serves as a primer for the deep connections, mentoring relationships, and insights that will unfold at the conference.

This year’s conference is scheduled for the 12th of December, with the theme “Fuelling Resilience: Empowering Diversity for Economic Success.” It will feature thought-provoking panel sessions and invaluable insights from industry leaders, offering a platform for innovation and collaboration between established professionals and emerging talent.

The conference will also honour this year’s Distinguished WISCAR Awardee, with past honorees including Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Mo Abudu, Amina Mohammed and Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie.

The WISCAR Mentoring Walk is more than just a physical activity—it’s a meaningful introduction to the broader WISCAR experience, offering a chance to connect, reflect, and build lasting relationships. It’s a stepping stone toward the deep conversations and opportunities that will take place at the WISCAR Annual Mentoring and Leadership Conference.

Registration for both the walk and conference is now open! Don’t miss the chance to be part of a vibrant, supportive community. Click here to sign up for the Mentoring Walk and secure your tickets for the conference here.

Get ready to step into a transformative journey with WISCAR today!

