Applications Open for WISCAR’s 2025 Mentorship Programme for Women in Law

The legal profession in Nigeria, especially within the public sector, is central to advancing justice and democracy. However, gender equity in leadership remains a challenge, with women still significantly underrepresented in key legal and policymaking positions.

As of 2025:

Only 4 out of 13 Attorney General positions across the country are held by

Only 3 justices on the Supreme Court bench are female.

This imbalance persists even though women make up 49.4% of the entire population of Nigeria.

A recent April 2025 woman in the law mentoring program needs assessment conducted by WISCAR (Women in Successful Careers in collaboration with FIDA and facilitated by its consultant- Habiba Balogun) across Nigeria, including the FCT, revealed deep-rooted cultural, institutional, and structural barriers hindering women’s progress in the legal and lawmaking professions.

Cultural barriers include damaging stereotypes and frequent microaggressions in the workplace.

appear in discriminatory hiring and promotion practices. Structural challenges involve inadequate childcare support and limited access to professional networks.

The chief among the gaps identified is the lack of mentorship, a critical factor in limiting women’s career progression.

Introducing the Women in Law Mentoring Programme (WILMP)

To bridge these gaps, WISCAR—Nigeria’s leading non-profit focused on developing professional women—has launched the Women in Law Mentoring Programme (WILMP).

Applications are now open for this six-month, fully-funded mentorship initiative (powered by the Gates Foundation) and designed to support early- to mid- career female legal professionals and aspiring female lawmakers in Nigeria’s public sector.

WILMP is aimed at strengthening female representation in the legal and policymaking space. Through structured one-on-one mentorship, leadership training, and strategic networking, the programme will equip up to 300 women with the tools they need to lead and thrive in their careers.

Eligibility Criteria

Applicants must be:

Women aged 25–45

With 4 to 10 years of experience in:

○ The Judiciary

○ Legislative arm

○ Executive arm

○ Private legal practic

Programme Benefits

Participants will benefit;

One-on-one mentorship from senior legal and policy leaders

Practical, immersive training tailored to the Nigerian public sector

Access to a powerful network of legal professionals and mentors

Strategic leadership development sessions

A lifelong support community committed to advancing women in law and policy

A Vision for the Future

WISCAR’s vision is bold: by 2027, they aim for women to occupy at least 35% of key legal and policymaking positions, including Attorney General offices, the Senate, Supreme Court, and the House of Representatives.

The Women in Law Mentoring Programme is a crucial step toward achieving this goal—building a sustainable pipeline of skilled, confident, and empowered female leaders ready to shape Nigeria’s legal future.

To Apply

Application Deadline: June 4th, 2025

Apply here

This programme is designed for women in law who are ready to scale their impact, step into leadership, and contribute to meaningful change within Nigeria’s legal and policymaking landscape.