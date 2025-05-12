Inside WISCAR’s Exclusive Book Reading: A Powerful Morning of Mentorship and Leadership

Mentorship can be a turning point — and for hundreds of women in Nigeria, WISCAR has been just that. This past week, WISCAR, in partnership with the British Deputy High Commission in Lagos, hosted a Book Reading and Advocacy Event, bringing together university students, Chevening Awards alumni, WISCAR alumni, and women in business. The goal? To spark conversations around leadership, mentorship, and the evolving role of women in the workplace.

The event centred on reading the WISCAR Mentoring Book —a collection of practical insights and reflections from industry leaders that underscores the transformative role of mentorship in shaping professional journeys.

Kicking off the event, Jonny Baxter, the British Deputy High Commissioner, and Amina Oyagbola, WISCAR Founder and Chairperson, delivered inspiring remarks, setting the tone for the enriching discussions that followed.

A key highlight was the engaging panel discussion on Championing Women’s Leadership in the Workplace. The panel featured powerhouse voices, including Toki Mabogunje, Lola Esan, and Fabia Ogunmekan, who shared candid reflections on workplace inclusion, leadership equity, and mentorship.

The event also featured a candid Mentor-Mentee Chat with Adedoyin Pearse and Nima Jo-Madugu, showcasing the tangible impact of mentorship across career journeys. Attendees were treated to an interactive Q&A session and networking opportunities, while three lucky participants walked away with complimentary copies of the WISCAR Mentoring Book.



Since its inception in 2008, WISCAR has supported over 10,000 women through structured mentoring programs, leadership training, and advocacy initiatives.

Notably, the organization’s flagship one-year mentoring program has equipped hundreds of emerging professionals with the skills, guidance, and confidence to excel in their chosen fields.

Building on this impact, WISCAR is set to launch a specialized mentoring program for women in law, designed to provide mentorship, leadership training, and strategic networking opportunities to help participants advance in their legal careers.

Additionally, you can get a copy of the WISCAR Mentoring Book here or purchase a physical copy at Roving Heights Bookstores nationwide.





Sponsored Content