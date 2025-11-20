Mentoring in Motion: The 2025 WISCAR Mentoring Walk Experience

Eko Atlantic City buzzed with energy and purpose on Saturday, November 15, 2025, as the WISCAR community gathered for the annual WISCAR Mentoring Walk. Mentors, mentees, alumnae, partners and friends came together to celebrate connection, leadership and the power of women supporting women. For nearly two decades, Women in Successful Careers (WISCAR) has been committed to fostering leadership and structured mentorship, and this year’s walk once again brought that mission vividly to life.

Participants arrived early, greeting one another with easy conversations and warm smiles as they checked in. The atmosphere quickly became lively as women reconnected with familiar faces, met new ones and settled into the shared rhythm of the morning. Each attendee received a complimentary WISCAR T-shirt, a simple but meaningful gesture that created an immediate sense of unity and belonging across the growing crowd.

Once most participants had gathered, Ekemini Akpakpan, WISCAR Executive Secretary, stepped forward to welcome everyone. Her brief remarks grounded the purpose of the day, reminding the community of the power of connection, mentorship and collective growth that the Mentoring Walk represents.

Setting a tone of holistic wellness early on, Dr. Oluwatomi Kogo of Iwosan Lagoon Wellness Centre then delivered an insightful talk on Self care & Nutrition.

Immediately after the talk, a certified fitness trainer took over and guided participants through an energising warm-up routine. The quick burst of movement lifted the mood, helped everyone loosen up and set a lively tone for the mentoring walk.

With spirits high, the walk began along the scenic Eko Atlantic promenade. The walk took the form of an engaging speed-mentoring session, where women paired up for rotating conversations. Mentors and mentees swapped groups periodically throughout the duration of the walk, a dynamic format designed to ensure participants could connect with and speak to almost everyone at the event. Conversations flowed effortlessly, from career aspirations and leadership lessons to personal stories and shared challenges. Photo stops along the route captured the colour and energy of the morning, with many participants sharing their moments online.

After the walk, the wellness focus continued. Dr. Ayesha Akinkugbe, Consultant Dermatologist & Associate Professor College of Medicine University of Lagos, spoke on Tips for Healthy Skin. Her practical, confidence-boosting session was a major highlight, and she generously gave out a lot of skincare freebies to attendees.

This was followed by a high-energy Zumba workout that brought laughter and collective movement to the crowd, closing out the beautiful outing’s activities.

Participants also benefitted from routine health checks provided by Hallmark HMO, while BOI Investment and Trust Company offered guidance for women seeking clarity on investment and financial planning.

As activities wound down, Tokunboh George-Taylor, Chair of the ALMC Planning Committee and WISCAR Advisory Board Member, shared an inspiring preview of the upcoming Annual Leadership and Mentoring Conference (ALMC). She highlighted this year’s theme, “Claiming Our Future: Women in Leadership and Policy Transformation,” and encouraged participants to deepen their engagement by registering for the conference.

Women interested in joining the ALMC can register Here

The walk concluded with closing remarks and a vibrant group photograph that captured the warmth, unity and strength of the WISCAR community. As participants departed, social media lit up with reflections, snapshots and personal highlights, extending the spirit of the morning across the wider community.

About WISCAR

The WISCAR Mentoring Walk remains a beloved tradition, offering a blend of mentorship, movement and meaningful connection. Many participants left feeling refreshed, inspired and more deeply connected to a community of women committed to personal and collective growth.

Applications Now Open for WIN 1, WIN 2 and WIN 3 Mentoring Programmes

WISCAR is pleased to announce that applications are now open for the WIN 1, WIN 2 and WIN 3 Mentoring Programes, offering structured mentoring pathways for women at different stages of their leadership journey. Women eager to advance their careers and strengthen their leadership capacity are encouraged to apply Here

