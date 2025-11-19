See The List of The Winners of The 2025 CAF Awards

Connect with us

On the 19th of November,  the winners of the 2025 Confederation of African Football (CAF) Awards were announced in Morocco. The CAF Awards is the most prestigious football award ceremony for African footballers. Every year,  the awards feature the African player of the year (men and women), the goalkeeper of the year (men and women), the national team of the year, the young footballer of the year and others.

These are the winners of the 2025 CAF Awards:

Best African Player (Men) – Achraf Hakimi

Best African Player (Women) – Ghizlane Chebbak

Men’s Goalkeeper of the Year – Yassine Bounou

Women’s Goalkeeper of the Year – Chiamaka Nnadozie

Goal of the Year – Clement Nzize

Young Player of the Year (Women) – Doha El Madani

Young Player of the Year (Men) – Othmane Maamma

Women’s National Team of the Year – Nigeria (Super Falcons)

National Team of the Year – Morocco U-20

Men’s Club of the Year Award (First) – Pyramids FC

Coach of the Year – Babista (Cape Verde)

Men’s Interclub Player of the Year – Fiston Mayele

 

 

 

