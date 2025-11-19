See The List of The Winners of The 2025 CAF Awards

On the 19th of November, the winners of the 2025 Confederation of African Football (CAF) Awards were announced in Morocco. The CAF Awards is the most prestigious football award ceremony for African footballers. Every year, the awards feature the African player of the year (men and women), the goalkeeper of the year (men and women), the national team of the year, the young footballer of the year and others.

These are the winners of the 2025 CAF Awards:

Best African Player (Men) – Achraf Hakimi

In a sky full of stars, one outshines them all! 🌟 His. Him. 𝐇𝐚𝐤𝐢𝐦𝐢. Player of the Year! 🇲🇦#CAFAwards2025 pic.twitter.com/8ZWvUcYMGD — CAF_Online (@CAF_Online) November 19, 2025

Best African Player (Women) – Ghizlane Chebbak

Heart, talent, impact. Never unnoticed. For giving her all, Ghizlane Chebbak is the Women’s Player of the Year. 🌟🇲🇦#CAFAwards2025 pic.twitter.com/kYSSHtdsi5 — CAF_Online (@CAF_Online) November 19, 2025

Men’s Goalkeeper of the Year – Yassine Bounou

Making history, one save and award at a time! 🧤 Yassine Bounou is the Men’s Goalkeeper of the Year! 🇲🇦#CAFAwards2025 pic.twitter.com/asgsS4Wrmn — CAF_Online (@CAF_Online) November 19, 2025

Women’s Goalkeeper of the Year – Chiamaka Nnadozie

Goal of the Year – Clement Nzize

𝑪𝒍𝒆𝒎𝒆𝒏𝒕 his place in history! 🌟 Mzize’s unstoppable strike for Young Africans wins the Goal of the Year! ⚽️#CAFAwards2025 pic.twitter.com/zFQ8Z595Ps — CAF_Online (@CAF_Online) November 19, 2025

Young Player of the Year (Women) – Doha El Madani

With roots this talented, the stem will be unstoppable! 💫 Doha El Madani is the Women’s Young Player of the Year. 🇲🇦#CAFAwards2025 pic.twitter.com/5FORKQJxAw — CAF_Online (@CAF_Online) November 19, 2025

Young Player of the Year (Men) – Othmane Maamma

Young? A talent this big outgrows the label! 💫 Othmane Maamma is the Men’s Young Player of the Year! #CAFAwards2025 pic.twitter.com/3c3BFLSCNO — CAF_Online (@CAF_Online) November 19, 2025

Women’s National Team of the Year – Nigeria (Super Falcons)

National Team of the Year – Morocco U-20

The world’s their own. But they’re ours! 🌍 World Champions Morocco U-20 are the National Team of the Year. 🇲🇦#CAFAwards2025 pic.twitter.com/2eZu8Rhdiw — CAF_Online (@CAF_Online) November 19, 2025

Men’s Club of the Year Award (First) – Pyramids FC

They loved the history books so much they have a copy named after them! A first Men’s Club of the Year Award for Pyramids FC. 🇪🇬💙#CAFAwards2025 pic.twitter.com/4lr2MK2LAI — CAF_Online (@CAF_Online) November 19, 2025

Coach of the Year – Babista (Cape Verde)

A masterclass on the pitch means a master on the sidelines. Bubista is the Coach of the Year! 🇨🇻#CAFAwards2025 pic.twitter.com/zvpCzpEPO8 — CAF_Online (@CAF_Online) November 19, 2025

Men’s Interclub Player of the Year – Fiston Mayele