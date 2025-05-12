Union Bank Celebrates More Winners in Latest Save and Win Palli Promo Draw

The Union Bank Save and Win Palli Promo 4 continues to deliver rewards! In its recent Fourth Draw, a lucky customer became the proud owner of a brand-new tricycle. Furthermore, 20 customers each pocketed N100,000 cash prizes, and another 20 received valuable N30,000 fuel vouchers.

The hybrid live draws were conducted transparently under the supervision of relevant regulatory institutions at Union Bank’s Masaka Branch in Abuja.

Congratulations to all the winners; more will be announced in the months ahead! Save & Win Palli Promo 4 is a nationwide campaign designed to reward both new and existing customers with cash prizes and other exciting gifts worth N131,000,000. This initiative aims to support them in achieving their savings goals while getting rewarded at the same time.

To stand a chance to win, customers can continue to top up their savings in multiples of N10,000 or more and perform a minimum of five transactions a month to increase their chances of winning in the draw. This promo is open to new and existing savings and current account holders.

Prospective customers can conveniently open an account via the UnionMobile app on their smartphones or by visiting any Union Bank branch.

Existing customers can reactivate their accounts by contacting our 24-hour Contact Centre at 07007007000 or by visiting any Union Bank branch across the country.

