Union Bank Rewards More Customers in Second Save & Win Palli Promo 4 Draw

Union Bank, one of Nigeria’s foremost financial institutions, has rewarded more customers in the recently held second monthly draws of its ongoing Save and Win Palli Promo 4 campaign.

A total of N7,800,000.00 was won during the second live draw with Sixty lucky winners getting N100,000.00 each, while Sixty others each went home with fuel vouchers worth N30,000.00. Additionally, three lucky customers each won a tricycle during the virtual draws that was conducted transparently and under the supervision of relevant regulatory bodies at the Bank’s Branch in Owerri, Imo State.

The winners are in, and more will be announced in the months ahead!

Save & Win Palli Promo 4 is a nationwide campaign designed to reward both new and existing customers with cash prizes and other exciting gifts worth over N131,000,000. This initiative aims to help them achieve their savings goals while getting rewarded at the same time.

To stand a chance to win, customers can continue to top up their savings in multiples of N10,000 or more and perform a minimum of five transactions a month to increase their chances of winning in the draws. This promo is open to new and existing savings and current account holders.

Prospective customers can download the UnionMobile app on their mobile phones to open accounts or walk into any Union Bank branch. To reactivate existing accounts, returning customers can call the 24-hour Contact Centre on 07007007000 or visit any Union Bank branch nationwide.

Sponsored Content